Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Travelling in the UK
MurrayM

2198 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#298771 15-Jul-2022 10:40
Send private message quote this post

I'm heading off to the UK soon and will be taking my phone with me. I use Vodafone and the plan I use is My Flex Prepay. I'll be away for one month.

 

In the past when I've visited the UK I've always popped into a Vodafone store and they've given me a UK SIM card and I've bought one of their pre-pay plans (eg a £10 Bundle gets me 7GB data, unlimited calls and texts) and this has been more than enough for my uses. When I get home I replace the UK SIM card with my NZ one and throw away the UK card. I find that this works out cheaper than using the Vodafone NZ pre-pay roaming ($6/day or $22/week). I won't be calling or texting anyone back in NZ while I'm away, I'll use a messaging app if I need to get in touch with anyone.

 

This time I'll be traveling with a duel SIM phone for the first time and I was considering leaving my NZ SIM card in the phone and adding the UK SIM card and telling my phone to default to the UK SIM card for data/calls/texts.

 

What happens if someone calls or texts my NZ number while I'm away? Do I have to pay to receive the call/text? The only info I could find on the Vodafone site says that the caller doesn't pay anything extra.

Create new topic
Linux
9024 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2942114 15-Jul-2022 10:45
Send private message quote this post

As you are in the UK a incoming call will trigger the daily roaming charge of $8 - incoming SMS are not billed

 

I am not sure about VodafoneNZ but 2degrees do not charge when using WiFi calling overseas

 

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/daily-roaming/

 

Edit: Daily roaming might be for on-account customers only!

 

WiFi calling is best for free roaming call VodafoneNZ and hope it works the same way as 2degrees customers 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
Linux
9024 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2942120 15-Jul-2022 10:53
Send private message quote this post

All incoming calls are charged if VodafoneNZ do not offer daily roaming for Prepay customers and all SMS sent have a surcharge

nztim
2291 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2942142 15-Jul-2022 12:09
Send private message quote this post

Can confirm Vodafone do NOT charge for VoWiFI while roaming, I was in the US for 3 weeks in May and the days that I was at the in-laws and my mobile never left the house we were not charged

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 