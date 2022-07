geekIT: Thanks guys. As Inphinity suggested, it looks like I'll have to sort it with the sender. It seemed to me logical that, as the mail is coming to the Doro phone from the sender via Vodafone's server, it should be be able to be grabbed from the server. I guess not.

Vodafone do not provide email servers anymore, and it has never allowed for a MMS redirection to email.

This is why MMS is such a dead end technology compared to other messaging apps. See if there is whatsapp or similar for your phone that you can use instead. That has the ability to get in on a PC to look at things but still has the ability for senders to send to a phone number which is what a lot of older people are more comfortable with.