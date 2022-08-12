I recently got onto VF's 5G mobile broadband plan as of Tuesday while I sort out fibre to my house (if anyone can recommend an ISP that will actually contact Chorus about getting a granny flat's address validated and whose customer support has dealt with requests like this, I'm all ears).

It seemed to connect to the 5G network fine enough, but each morning this week I'd wake up to see it had dropped back to the 4G+ network and required a reboot which would then connect it to 5G. When I'm on 5G it's decent enough, speeds are 300 down 10 up with maybe 15ms increase in latency over fibre in some of the games I play, as well as a 4 out of 5 bar signal according to the Deco app.

However today it doesn't seem to want to connect to 5G - I've checked VF's mobile status and there's only maintenance happening north of where I live in three days time.

I get that it's a fairly new service, but I thought I'd raise this more to find out if anyone's had similar experiences or some insight into what's going on, and potentially any troubleshooting I can do on my end. Unfortunately I don't have another 5G-capable device I can test it with. For reference I'm in the Mount Albert area in Auckland.