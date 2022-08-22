JonathonDD

Long story short my skinny number was hijacked on Saturday evening and moved to another sim.

i logged into the dashboard and changed all info to make sure the account was secure and blocked the sim now of course being skinny has very limited helpdesk times i could not get in contact with them until Sunday morning and still only by live chat at that stage no phone support Sunday unless the person on live chat calls you. lets just say the live chat while nice was not very helpful couldnt tell me if there had been any login attempts via the dashboard or how the hackers requested the port and as i had no working phone when they wanted to call me i had no option.

the agent however said i could move to the new sim via the dashboard but would have to unblock the blocked sim first i was not really happy about this but had no other choice so did that and got it moved

now i have been thinking about moving to Vodafone for awhile anyway because i can get a really good deal via work so got a Vodafone sim today and requested my number to be ported from skinny at around 3pm still nothing so at around 9:30pm i call Vodafone to see what's up if there is a problem ect. lady on the line less then helpful and could not see the port request at all call back in the morning nothing more

my old sim is still working on skinny and the Vodafone sim now wont connect to a network at all

i was thinking maybe it got blocked in the system somewhere because of the 2 other ports in the last few days

anyway keen to get moved off skinny asap

any advice