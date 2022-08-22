Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)moving from skinny problem with number port
JonathonDD

37 posts

Geek


#299233 22-Aug-2022 22:08
Long story short my skinny number was hijacked on Saturday evening and moved to another sim. 

 

 

 

i logged into the dashboard and changed all info to make sure the account was secure and blocked the sim now of course being skinny has very limited helpdesk times i could not get in contact with them until Sunday morning and still only by live chat at that stage no phone support Sunday unless the person on live chat calls you. lets just say the live chat while nice was not very helpful couldnt tell me if there had been any login attempts via the dashboard or how the hackers requested the port and as i had no working phone when they wanted to call me i had no option.  

 

the agent however said i could move to the new sim via the dashboard but would have to unblock the blocked sim first i was not really happy about this but had no other choice so did that and got it moved

 

 

 

now i have been thinking about moving to Vodafone for awhile anyway because i can get a really good deal via work so got a Vodafone sim today and requested my number to be ported from skinny at around 3pm still nothing so at around 9:30pm i call Vodafone to see what's up if there is a problem ect. lady on the line less then helpful and could not see the port request at all call back in the morning nothing more

 

 

 

my old sim is still working on skinny and the Vodafone sim now wont connect to a network at all

 

 

 

i was thinking maybe it got blocked in the system somewhere because of the 2 other ports in the last few days

 

anyway keen to get moved off skinny asap

 

any advice

Linux
9122 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2957988 22-Aug-2022 22:12
Before a number can be ported to another carrier a SMS is sent to the number from the TCF asking to approve the port are you getting that SMS and replying ' Yes ' ?

JonathonDD

37 posts

Geek


  #2957990 22-Aug-2022 22:18
ah yes sorry forgot that part after i requested the port when setting up the new sim i did get that sms and replied the webpage for the request confirmed this and said if the port was not done in 4 hours call them so i did and no help at all and as mentioned now the vodafone sim wont connect at all

Linux
9122 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2957991 22-Aug-2022 22:21
Is the Skinny SIM card still working? Vodafone is the GSP so you need to deal with them



JonathonDD

37 posts

Geek


  #2957992 22-Aug-2022 22:38
yes the skinny sim is still working but my prepay pack ran out this morning anyway so cant make calls unless i top up 

 

and out of the blue the vodafone sim now is connecting to the network again no port yet though will have to call in the morning i guess 

Linux
9122 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2957993 22-Aug-2022 22:41
Porting takes a number of hours to process

