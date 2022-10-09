Previously I had been using cable broadband back when I was located in Johnsonville. The modem had two ethernet ports, and I would use one with my own purchased router (EdgeRouter 6P) for the internet, and the other port for the vodafone supplied router as a ATA connection to some cordless phones around the house.
Now I have moved house to the Horowhenua District, and had a fibre connection installed.
Problem is, I can't use more than one of the ethernet ports on the Chorus equipment. Is it possible to ask Vodafone to open up another port to allow a seperate connection for the phone line, or should I look at some other solution?