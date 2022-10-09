MaxineN: Hey there. We could run a new asset so another VF connection would be on Port 2 but if we're doing this purely for a second connection for VOIP it's going to cost and it's absolutely not economical for any reason. If you do want to start using your own hardware you would have to port away from us as we will only do it on our gear(so Cyril's suggestion would actually work in your favour). I am unaware if passing SIP traffic through the Edgerouter would work(but also it's very unsupported from our side).

Yeah I've been recently learning about how the equipment Chorus install works. One fibre line coming in, with potentially multiple (up to four) connections going out. Certainly useful if you want one residential connection and three other business connections, but it sounds like a hassle when you want to treat it like one internet connection (an asset) going into multiple local networks just like the cable modem would do. My first thought was that the Chorus equipment was just a wireless router dumbed down to a modem, and everything coming from the fibre connection itself was treated as one asset.

I did have a side thought though. One ethernet connection coming out onto a four port switch, then from the switch one towards the Vodafone/VOIP equipment/router and a second to my own router. I know normally you should go router first and switch second, but maybe.....

I haven't seen any information online yet that suggests you can get VOIP settings from Vodafone and just slap it onto some other equipment like a ATA device. Currently (without any further configuration) I have the Vodafone router put behind my own router, which is a bit of a double NAT situation and doesn't really work. It could be something as simple as configuring some kind of passthrough?