One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)WFH not possible due to intermittent connection delays
JockTheKiwi

#300873 10-Oct-2022 18:04
On Vodafone/One Fibre (actual fibre, not marketing speak fibre) and have the DECO modems.

 

I was unable to work well on my laptop today using WIFI due to the intermittent delays. Symptoms were loss of connectivity when on remote desktops and in video calls. 

 

The internet speeds are okay when testing on the DECO app and on a laptop speed test. I set PING going and got regular delays on the most basic of tests.

 

I dont want to ring vodafone yet because they will ask me to do what I have already done and I have found their support to be simplistic, delayed and not that good. Any suggestions to diagnose qor run better tests. I am not a coder/scripter but can set CMD and Powershell running. In the past I have had issues with Vodafone DNS so have just tried setting the DNS servers away from Vodafone.

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2980325 10-Oct-2022 18:13
Have you tried using a wired connection from your work machine to the router to make sure the WiFi is not being impacted by interference?




RunningMan
  #2980330 10-Oct-2022 18:32
1) Try a different wifi channel

 

2) Find out what the connect rate is for the wifi connection

 

2) Just ping your own router from your laptop to see if there is a latency variation

nztim
  #2980343 10-Oct-2022 19:23
Use ethernet, not wifi




Mehrts
  #2980401 10-Oct-2022 20:24
For crucial connections always use the wired option where possible.

There are simply too many variables with wifi to give a sustained & reliable connection. Wifi is great for convenience though.

Does your modem/wifi access point offer any ways to tune the wifi settings? (Channel, power, channel width etc)

JockTheKiwi

  #2980411 10-Oct-2022 21:10
Thanks for suggestions. Local router pings are mostly <10ms, some up to 50ms so not local.

 

I might need to move one of the DECO units and try plug in for ethernet. Unsure if I have any ethernet cables lying around.

 

Given the lack of replies with my issue it may not be a regular thing with DECO units and Vodafone so I will look for environmental. 

nztim
  #2980417 10-Oct-2022 21:27
JockTheKiwi:

Thanks for suggestions. Local router pings are mostly <10ms, some up to 50ms so not local.


I might need to move one of the DECO units and try plug in for ethernet. Unsure if I have any ethernet cables lying around.


Given the lack of replies with my issue it may not be a regular thing with DECO units and Vodafone so I will look for environmental. 



While wifi is great for mobility there is no consistency with it,, while it may be great one day, all it takes is a for neighbours the next day to throw up a few APs of their own and the band crowded.

Also if a DECO is linked by wifi and not backhauled with ethernet then your speed is halved as it has to repeat the signal.




