Today I have had a number of people ringing me saying that they have missed a call from me. I haven't made any calls and don't even know these people so can only assume someone is spoofing my number.

I have checked the out going call list on both my phone and via the Vodafone web site and none of the calls show there.

So I rang Vodafone to see if they could help and OMG the guy was almost impossible to understand and had no idea what I was on about. He kept saying to restart my phone!!! Also said there was nothing wrong with my account. He just couldn't even understand what I was talking about.

"I am getting people ringing me back saying they have missed a call from me".... Have you rebooted your phone? What the!!!!

"What do I say to people who ring me saying they've missed a call?"...... (Long Silence).... Ummm I don't know.

Is there anyone from Vodafone who would like to help me with this? Really don't want this happening with my number!!