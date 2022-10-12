Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Number Spoofing on Vodafone
#301891 12-Oct-2022 15:47
Today I have had a number of people ringing me saying that they have missed a call from me. I haven't made any calls and don't even know these people so can only assume someone is spoofing my number.

 

I have checked the out going call list on both my phone and via the Vodafone web site and none of the calls show there.

 

So I rang Vodafone to see if they could help and OMG the guy was almost impossible to understand and had no idea what I was on about. He kept saying to restart my phone!!! Also said there was nothing wrong with my account. He just couldn't even understand what I was talking about.

 

"I am getting people ringing me back saying they have missed a call from me".... Have you rebooted your phone? What the!!!!

 

"What do I say to people who ring me saying they've missed a call?"...... (Long Silence).... Ummm I don't know.

 

Is there anyone from Vodafone who would like to help me with this? Really don't want this happening with my number!!




 

  #2982021 12-Oct-2022 16:21
If your number is being spoofed there is nothing the telco can do, from my understanding. The call is not really coming from you/Vodafone.

  #2982025 12-Oct-2022 16:28
Someone may correct me, but I'm not so sure Vodafone could help you (technically speaking) even if they spoke good English - the calls will most likely be coming from off-shore and won't be going via the Vodafone network, so they couldn't block them even if they wanted to. 

 

The foreign call-centre and their hollow promises is a key reason I left V.F. Now they are kiwi owned maybe they'll bring it back on-shore like a bunch of other companies have (or maybe not with the current labour shortage). 

