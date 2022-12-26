Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Extreme Lag while playing World of Warships during weekends and public holidays on Vodafone network
MrAlex

27 posts

Geek


#302834 26-Dec-2022 21:48
Not sure if this should be posted here, during christmas weekend when I played World of Warships, I was unfortunate enough to encounter extreme lag, below are 2 screenshots of the route used to reach the World of Warships server in North America as I mainly play on the North America server, just letting people know that I do use Vodafone as a Internet Service Provider:





This issue usually happens on the weekends or long holiday periods I.E. Christmas and New Years, I am not sure if the issue is on Vodafone's end or it's in the North America end where the World of Warships servers are located

Jase2985
11845 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3014140 26-Dec-2022 22:22
looks like it might be going a slightly longer route to the us as it has an extra ~30ms there.

MrAlex

27 posts

Geek


  #3014141 26-Dec-2022 22:24
Just wanting to ask, would it be a routing issue that is causing the lag?

lNomNoml
1712 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3014149 26-Dec-2022 23:54
Suspect it is just how your traffic is routed, here's mine on Orcon gigabit fibre

 



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11200 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3014151 27-Dec-2022 00:19
MrAlex:

 

Just wanting to ask, would it be a routing issue that is causing the lag?

 

Is it really "Lag" as in caused by packet loss or is it just simply additional latency but the game is still playable?

 

I also notice your first hop has slightly higher latency which indicates you may be playing over WiFi. If latency or speed is sensitive then always use Ethernet.




