Not sure if this should be posted here, during christmas weekend when I played World of Warships, I was unfortunate enough to encounter extreme lag, below are 2 screenshots of the route used to reach the World of Warships server in North America as I mainly play on the North America server, just letting people know that I do use Vodafone as a Internet Service Provider:
This issue usually happens on the weekends or long holiday periods I.E. Christmas and New Years, I am not sure if the issue is on Vodafone's end or it's in the North America end where the World of Warships servers are located