Hi,



If someone has company permission to take ownership of their long time work phone number when leaving, what’s best to prepare for this ahead of time?



I’m assuming they should purchase their new phone and get issued a temporary number to kick off the monthly mobile plan, migrate their apple phone profile (luckily not tied to a work email address), reset the work phone device to hand back, then finally replace the temporary phone number with the old and now released work number after leaving the company.



I’m thinking this is all kinda simple in theory but just wanted to ask what others have done in a similar situation and if there any gotchas I’d need to look out for.



Thanks!