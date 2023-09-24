jackyleunght2002

Hi there
Should I keep on sticking with the ONT Fibre plan or have a change on the 5G Wireless plan?
Jacky
No fixed wireless plan, even 5G, will ever beat Fibre for reliability and consistency. There is simply no contest. If you have Fibre you would be crazy to consider 5G wireless.
Why are you looking at changing?
I can’t think of any good reason to do this, especially given you already have fibre. But if you are looking you may have good reason to, interested to see why?
Matt East
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
quickymart:
Why are you looking at changing?
@quickymart: Cause I suspect a sales person told him 5G is better than fibre LOL
Hello All
well if it is not, I am guessing will just stick with the Fibre then.
Jacky