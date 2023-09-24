Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Shall I consider the 5G Wireless plan or continue to stick with Fibre ONT
jackyleunght2002

#307161 24-Sep-2023 20:40
Hi there

Should I keep on sticking with the ONT Fibre plan or have a change on the 5G Wireless plan?

Jacky



PJ48
  #3131494 24-Sep-2023 20:46
No fixed wireless plan, even 5G, will ever beat Fibre for reliability and consistency. There is simply no contest. If you have Fibre you would be crazy to consider 5G wireless.

 
 
 
 

quickymart
  #3131509 24-Sep-2023 20:50
Why are you looking at changing?

MattEast
  #3131510 24-Sep-2023 20:52
I can’t think of any good reason to do this, especially given you already have fibre. But if you are looking you may have good reason to, interested to see why?




Linux
  #3131511 24-Sep-2023 20:55
No if you have access to Fibre stick with it @PJ48 is 110% correct

MaxineN
Max
  #3131515 24-Sep-2023 21:02
Personal opinion.

If it ain't broke don't fix it.




Linux
#3131516 24-Sep-2023 21:02
quickymart:

 

Why are you looking at changing?

 

 

@quickymart: Cause I suspect a sales person told him 5G is better than fibre LOL

jackyleunght2002

  #3131529 24-Sep-2023 21:55
Hello All

 

     

  1. Well, I am seeing places promoting wireless. eg. skinny is one of them.
  2. When I was on Airbnb house previously, saw their modem was like a wireless modem and the signal on the speed test was very good.
  3. also the fibre price is going up in October, maybe give 5G wireless a go because it is on the One NZ network itself, so I am expecting it is going to be a high-quality product.  

 

well if it is not, I am guessing will just stick with the Fibre then. 

 

Jacky

 

 

 

 

