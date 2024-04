Having major issues trying to get this setup on behalf of my mother so she can check her balance/minutes etc from the app.

Have tried reaching out to MaxineN but she is unable to assist, and Jason Paris isn't answering e-mails.

I'm quite hesitant to speak to the call centre as my mother spoke to them twice already and they couldn't sort it out for her (yay).

Who on here works for One and may be able to assist? I'm authorised on her account to make changes.