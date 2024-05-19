My mother-in-law has just had a 2degrees salesman pop around this morning selling their plan. She is currently on One and has been for a long time, spending about $130 per month on 300Mpbs fibre and a phone line (I don't know what extra features she has enabled) plus a prepay phone which she thinks she gets a $20 top-up for once or twice a month. The seller made the point that a starter plan is probably fine for her usage and I would agree with that. With the 2degrees rates plus SuperGold and bundle discounts, it would seem to make sense to switch and bundle mobile but does anyone with experience of dealing with them know if retention would be able to put anything more competitive together than what appears on the site? (A local physical store is also a bonus for her as she has trouble with the call centres, and she does prefer a paper bill).