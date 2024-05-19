Let's hope your downgrade from 300/100 to 50/10 goes better than for this guy... 2Degrees intermittent connection failure after downgrade

rhy7s: plus a prepay phone which she thinks she gets a $20 top-up for once or twice a month.

Telcos must really love those people who top up their prepay phones more than once a month 'cause the grand kids blew through the 1.25 GB data cap watching streaming 😜

If data is the reason for the extra top up it could be worth asking as an existing customer if you'd be eligible for that 100 Gig bonus over 10 months offer they are doing for new SIMs.

Also wow do One NZ really charge ex-Telecom rates for those added landline features when on fibre??