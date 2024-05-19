Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Phone & broadband + mobile in Kāpiti?
#312809 19-May-2024 12:59
My mother-in-law has just had a 2degrees salesman pop around this morning selling their plan. She is currently on One and has been for a long time, spending about $130 per month on 300Mpbs fibre and a phone line (I don't know what extra features she has enabled) plus a prepay phone which she thinks she gets a $20 top-up for once or twice a month. The seller made the point that a starter plan is probably fine for her usage and I would agree with that. With the 2degrees rates plus SuperGold and bundle discounts, it would seem to make sense to switch and bundle mobile but does anyone with experience of dealing with them know if retention would be able to put anything more competitive together than what appears on the site? (A local physical store is also a bonus for her as she has trouble with the call centres, and she does prefer a paper bill).

 

  #3232414 19-May-2024 13:07
Some warnings based on other discussions here:

 

     

  1. Wireless broadband performance is not as good as fibre. If possible consider going for a smaller fibre plan, before moving to wireless broadand.
  2. Moving to wireless broadband is in the interest of the provider. They pay less. But the service is not the same (see 1).
  3. If you decide to change, make sure to have everything written down in an email from them. A "I will take a note in your account" from some rep is not enough. Just last week, there was a case reported here where someone was moved to wireless broadband and continued to be charged for the fibre service. Multiple calls, including promises, were not fruitful. Do not trust promises until you see them in writing.

 

 




  #3232416 19-May-2024 13:11
Thanks, yeah, I wouldn't recommend she go to a wireless broadband plan, and if changing providers for fibre, I wouldn't recommend switching until the next time we're staying down there.

  #3232417 19-May-2024 13:18
∆ it needs to be noted that example was under One NZ. Not sure what 2degrees are like with requesting notes to be added but for One NZ it's a common complaint that they fail to do so, possibly don't even have the ability based off the frequency of that complaint.

FWIW, mobile reception is excellent under 2degrees if that's a concern




  #3232418 19-May-2024 13:19
Thanks for the information on 2degrees reception in the region.

  #3232431 19-May-2024 16:14
Fiber starter is fine for 999999.99999% of what she needs




  #3232466 19-May-2024 18:01
does she need a phone line if she has a mobile?

  #3232489 19-May-2024 20:23
Surprised she's not on Vodafone cable, if she's on the Kapiti Coast - I remember almost everyone there having it (at one point).



  #3232556 19-May-2024 22:16
Definitely would be in the too hard basket to drop the landline number and its associated handset.

  #3232557 19-May-2024 22:19
She was on HFC, but was switched to fibre a wee while back. I assumed they were looking at sunsetting it.

  #3232560 19-May-2024 22:38
She was on HFC, but was switched to fibre a wee while back. I assumed they were looking at sunsetting it.

 

 

That's fair enough. No I don't think they would do that - that's their own network, and using that they don't have to pay Chorus a fibre line rental fee per month. Also might explain why 2degrees suggested a wireless solution.

  #3232564 19-May-2024 23:27
Let's hope your downgrade from 300/100 to 50/10 goes better than for this guy... 2Degrees intermittent connection failure after downgrade

 

Telcos must really love those people who top up their prepay phones more than once a month 'cause the grand kids blew through the 1.25 GB data cap watching streaming 😜

 

If data is the reason for the extra top up it could be worth asking as an existing customer if you'd be eligible for that 100 Gig bonus over 10 months offer they are doing for new SIMs.

 

Also wow do One NZ really charge ex-Telecom rates for those added landline features when on fibre??

 

 

 

 

  #3232568 19-May-2024 23:48
Definitely would be in the too hard basket to drop the landline number and its associated handset.

 

 

When in-laws moved a few years ago I talked them into cancelling the landline, since both had a mobile each.

 

They never had a problem. Sometimes it's us thinking they couldn't cope. Have you asked?




  #3232576 20-May-2024 08:14
Took my MiL a bit of persuasion but she is landline free now. Moved her to Skinny and Skiinny Wireless BB. Wireless BB would not be my 1st choice but she doesn't do anything extravagant so the savings were worth it. This is suburban Auckland though.

  #3232595 20-May-2024 10:33
That was a user who underestimated how much bandwidth they were needing. Fully looks like a case of upstream saturation and hitting Chorus's policiers causing issues. Unlikely to happen for the majority of users.

 

But 50/10 should be totally fine in this case. My Nana is actually on the Spark wireless landline plan and it has been rock solid reliable for 6 years now so if you don't need internet (or much internet) then this is an option to save a wee bit more coin: https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/landline/ 




  #3232610 20-May-2024 12:33
I no longer recommend any one use "wireless" the network is saturated in most locations resulting in gargled voice etc

 

Your Nana must be lucky not to be saturated

 

for the difference in price between 'basic wireless + landline' @ $55 and Home Fiber Starter + Landline @ $70 the $15 per month more removes so many headaches - As long as the provider chosen delivers the landline over the ONT

 

 




