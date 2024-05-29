whitecanary

Hi White Canary,

I understand and can empathise with your situation.

However, as stated in the One New Zealand Terms and Conditions for prepay, which can be found here: https://one.nz/legal/terms-conditions/mobile/ , the following applies to Prepay accounts:

Top Up Expiry

2.2 Prepay account credit (i.e. money loaded on your Prepay account via top up) expires 360 days from the date of your top up. If you do not put any credit on your Prepay account for a period of 360 days since your last top-up, your account will become inactive after 360 days. If your Prepay Service becomes inactive, you will lose:

your allocated phone number;

any credit in your Prepay account; and

any names, numbers or other details stored on your SIM card.

2.3 Inactive account: We cannot reactivate a number once you lose your allocated phone number due to account inactivity.



As Linux and Goosey accurately mentioned, if the number is in a paired state, then the number could already have been allocated to a prepay SIM pack sitting any retailer in New Zealand (dairy, service station, etc.), ready for someone else to buy.

Nevertheless, I can take a look into your specific case, but please note there is no guarantee, and we are under no obligation to retrieve a number from the quarantine and recycling process as it is not a simple task and there are many potential complications.



Please provide me with the Mobile Number and SIM Number privately.



Thanks,



Adam | One New Zealand



