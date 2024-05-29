whitecanary

Hi All,
I moved overseas from NZ last year and realised I made a mistake with not topping up my One NZ number for about 15 months now, unfortunately as I had the SIM in my spare phone which was not powered on I didn't receive the SMS reminders.
I've reached out to the customer support with no avail, they've told me to head into the store for help which I've asked family to do in NZ. However in store they've told them that there's nothing that can be done since it's been over a year.
Is there any other method to recover the number? As the number is linked to my WhatsApp and a couple of SMS authentications I'd ideally like to recover it if possible.
Thanks for any insight into this.