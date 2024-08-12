Hi all,

About 10 days ago, I started having issues with various devices in the house having images loading very slowly on Instagram and TradeMe etc. along with apps on my Android device getting stuck when updating. I have a comprehensive UniFi network with three AP's and a dream router. I've tried changing the client DNS to Google, Cloudflare and now Control D without success. If I switch my Android device to 4G, apps download and install fine. Oddly, if I also spark up my VPN and connect my mobile to a server in AU, apps download and install fine too.

About four days ago, a friend of mine in Napier contacted me and said he's having the same issue on his Android phone and I found out last night, his ISP is Vodafone/One too so I'm thinking it's not my network but a One NZ issue.

As you can imagine, phoning them with the above issue is going to be a total waste of my time with the usual "have you rebooted the router" BS so I'm wondering if anyone else who uses One NZ for Fibre is also having page loading and app installting issues?

P.S My friend in Napier is uisng the OneNZ mobile router, not Fibre.