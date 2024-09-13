There seem to be a few threads recently about people replacing Vodafone Ultra hubs so I'm wondering if it's worth considering replacing mine which is quite a few years old. I was wondering if something like this would work?

Questions on my mind:

Do I have anything to gain in terms of performance or reliability, or is the Ultrahub still perfectly fine?

The TP-Link Decos are advertised as 'mesh' systems but I live alone in a small apartment so only need one unit. Do mesh systems work on the basis that a master device is a different product from a slave device? Or can I buy any 'mesh' device and it will work as a master?

Is the product linked above something that I could set up based on these instructions? I have limited computer skills so won't be in a position to troubleshoot if there are any problems.

The product linked above has three ethernet ports. Does that mean that you would use one to connect to the ONT and then the other two would be available to connect to devices? I would have thought one of the ports would be specifically labelled for the ONT.

Any advice appreciated.