One NZ GPRS - Did something change yesterday?
Hwale

69 posts

Master Geek


#317624 31-Oct-2024 00:17
I have a couple of remote devices which have been running happily for many years, on old Vodafone SIM cards in SIM800 modules. 

 

Yesterday at what looks like exactly 12am, they stopped connecting to the network. 

 

 

 

Wondering if anyone might know if there's something that has changed with the One 2G/GPRS network? The devices are in different locations so it's not the local tower, they both stopped connecting at the same time so it's more likely a network issue. 

 

 

 

Logs also show both devices reported an HTTPACTION 601 which is an AT response code for network error, before they signed off permanently. 

 

 

 

They didn't turn off GPRS did they? 😔

Yetti92
60 posts

Master Geek


  #3303487 31-Oct-2024 07:52
Nothing officially https://media.one.nz/switchoff 

 

 

 

One even delayed the 3g shutdown again last week to align with the 2g shutdown at the end of 2025.

 

 

 

Repurposing 2g spectrum in your area maybe?

 

 

 

 

