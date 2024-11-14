Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One NZ ending bundle discount
David321

#317781 14-Nov-2024 12:10
My wife and I recently moved house, and had to switch to fiber as our old place was hooked up to HFC and of course new areas are limited to Wireless or Fiber as far as I am aware.

 

We stayed with One NZ as we have mobile plans with them and therefor we got a $10 discount on our fiber. We have been there just two months and we have just got an email from One NZ saying they are ending our discount.

 

Has anybody else had this email today or recently, im feeling a bit cheated as the discount was part of the reason we signed up with them and its been taken away just two months after.

 

As a side note, since switching to fiber we have never had so many connectivity issues both of our phones have their internet cut off intermittently along with the tv which is connected by cable to the router, very frustrating, this is probably worth a whole new post and discussion as we would like to get it sorted, but will save that for another day.




_David_

Oblivian
  #3308950 14-Nov-2024 12:17
Mentioned a few times in the existing price increase threads

Basically lifetime discounts aren't really lifetime when you change names it seems. (Or like tech for the lifetime of them product/plans.. which are now all gone)



Geekeneer
  #3308952 14-Nov-2024 12:19
yup, received my email 23rd October.

 

Not much I can do unfortunately as I still have 9 months remaining of the Superwifi term.

 

 

 

Are you free to switch providers?

nztim
  #3308961 14-Nov-2024 12:42
Its another way of "absorbing" the LFC price increases notice there are still big discounts of HFC and Wireless as they don't need to pay the LFC




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Linux
  #3308999 14-Nov-2024 15:10
Yes family members and friends have lost this discount so they changed providers as it was a " lifetime " discount

alasta
  #3309063 14-Nov-2024 18:49
They told me that my 'next bill after 8 October' would see the discount dropped, but my subsequent bill actually still included it. I'm not sure if this is because they actually are honouring it as a lifetime discount, or if it's just a temporary billing discrepancy. 

boosacnoodle
  #3310035 18-Nov-2024 10:14
Price increase by stealth. A bit deceptive. Weird to see ComCom still going after them for wishy-washy statements on StarLink direct-to-cell yet plainly obvious issues like this just get passed over.

tripper1000
  #3310171 18-Nov-2024 15:01
I think most Fibre bills have gone up circa $10 lately, regardless of company. 

 

Sounds like they've just ditched the marketing departments smoke & mirrors and are just being up front.

 

This refreshing honesty is likely to please the Com-Com.

 

 

 
 
 
 

esawers
  #3310963 20-Nov-2024 14:21
Anyone else have $240 of One wallet credit to gift to someone that they can't use? I have two lots available to gift, but I'm not paying their exorbitant prices for a phone plan. 

 

Reading the T&C's it seems like an empty deal anyway, as you can't use it with any other offer. 

alasta
  #3310989 20-Nov-2024 15:28
Unfortunately the FAQ on their web site states that you can't gift your One Wallet credit to someone else.

 

I recently opted to use my $500 One Wallet balance instead of taking the $500 promotional discount because the former allows you to pay off the balance over 12 months, whereas the latter is generally only available on 24 or 36 months. The T&C for One Wallet also seems to be a bit more lenient if you want to change your plan during the term.

 

You're right though, your One Wallet credit doesn't offer you must value beyond what you'd get anyway from the regular handset discounts. 

esawers
  #3311079 20-Nov-2024 17:57
The email they have sent says that they are ending our $10 discount, and as we do not have an eligible One wallet plan we can gift $240 to another person who does

quickymart
  #3311149 20-Nov-2024 19:03
alasta:

 

Unfortunately the FAQ on their web site states that you can't gift your One Wallet credit to someone else.

 

I recently opted to use my $500 One Wallet balance instead of taking the $500 promotional discount because the former allows you to pay off the balance over 12 months, whereas the latter is generally only available on 24 or 36 months. The T&C for One Wallet also seems to be a bit more lenient if you want to change your plan during the term.

 

You're right though, your One Wallet credit doesn't offer you must value beyond what you'd get anyway from the regular handset discounts. 

 

 

I guess I can't transfer it to my monthly billing plan either? Now that would be far more useful for me.

Handle9
  #3311159 20-Nov-2024 20:08
Geekeneer:

 

yup, received my email 23rd October.

 

Not much I can do unfortunately as I still have 9 months remaining of the Superwifi term.

 

Are you free to switch providers?

 

 

Generally if the provider changes the terms you are free to terminate. It's worth asking the question.

Delorean
  #3311161 20-Nov-2024 20:21
It seems like they’re scrapping the $10 mobile/broadband bundle discount for everyone, which is just crazy. This move will only push people to start exploring what other providers are offering.

I’m also curious if this change applies to the $20 broadband discount as well, or if it’s in addition to losing the $10 mobile bundle discount.




  #3311163 20-Nov-2024 20:23
Delorean: It seems like they’re scrapping the $10 mobile/broadband bundle discount for everyone, which is just crazy. This move will only push people to start exploring what other providers are offering.

I’m also curious if this change applies to the $20 broadband discount as well, or if it’s in addition to losing the $10 mobile bundle discount.

 

They've made a calculation that the extra margin will make up for the number of customers they will lose. They are probably correct.

