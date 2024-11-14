My wife and I recently moved house, and had to switch to fiber as our old place was hooked up to HFC and of course new areas are limited to Wireless or Fiber as far as I am aware.

We stayed with One NZ as we have mobile plans with them and therefor we got a $10 discount on our fiber. We have been there just two months and we have just got an email from One NZ saying they are ending our discount.

Has anybody else had this email today or recently, im feeling a bit cheated as the discount was part of the reason we signed up with them and its been taken away just two months after.

As a side note, since switching to fiber we have never had so many connectivity issues both of our phones have their internet cut off intermittently along with the tv which is connected by cable to the router, very frustrating, this is probably worth a whole new post and discussion as we would like to get it sorted, but will save that for another day.