I have a client on One NZ making (or attempting to) an SSTP vpn connection to work. Everyone else in the firm can connect fine (currently 12 people connected).

When he attempts to connect he gets the error "The token supplied to the function is invalid"



I then went to the https://company.nz URL (example URL not the real one) and it gives an ERR_SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR - If we click reload/refresh a few times it'll often get there and the certificate is then fine - Still can't connect to the VPN.



It gets stranger - I setup an SSTP connection to another site (My office) and it connected fine. I left the use default gateway on remote network on and then when connected to my VPN he can then make an SSTP vpn connection to his office via my VPN.



I suggested rebooting his internet router which he did when he got back (I was working remotely on his PC) and now he can't connect to his company VPN AND he gets the same error connecting to mine now??



I also got an SSL Protocol error connecting to speedtest.net so its like something a little weird is going on with his connection.



The other strange thing is that initially his IP was one that an IP Lookup reported was a Voyager address on the 114.X.X.X subnet. I spoke to him and he said he's on One NZ and after a router reboot he's now getting 47.72.X.X which is Vodafone.



He has a TPLink Deco setup (from One NZ) that is connected to the Vodafone router at present rather than being the router but he connected directly to the Vodafone routers wifi and the issue was the same so its not the Deco setup upsetting things.



I'm scratching my head big time on this as it makes VERY little sense at all.



Anyone know of anything odd going on with the OneNZ network at present??



