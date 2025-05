Hi All,

OneNZ supply a Deco X53-DSL as their all in one router for fibre and VoIP. I want to install my own router, but I understand I have to use the X53 for the VoIP. A long time ago, Vodafone supplied the HG659, which you could reconfigure at an ATA device only. I'm wondering if you can do the same in the X53.

I really don't want to double NAT, but it seems like that might be the only option. Use the X53 as intended, then connect my router after it.

Any advise?

Thanks!