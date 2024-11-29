Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
CCTV not working on One NZ
#317945 29-Nov-2024 11:19
I have an existing NVR at another site that I can monitor from my phone, I changed my parents from Voyager to One NZ a few months back.  Last week my dad said the NVR isn't working on his phone when I was over, I checked on my phone and didn't work.  It was working earlier that day so I said I'll see if it fixes itself later.  Checked later when I was home and it was working.  Went to his house and passively said its working, checked and not working again.  Went off wifi and to 4g and it was working.

 

 

 

I know CCTV has special ports but is there anything I can check or change to make it work at his house so he doesn't burn through 4G data?

  #3314140 29-Nov-2024 11:35
Without the slightest technical detail how can anyone help?




  #3314155 29-Nov-2024 12:35
Were you using port forwards before?

Do you have a static IP address now?

Does the app need to know your IP address?

Have you changed routers?




  #3314165 29-Nov-2024 13:12
CG-NAT?



  #3314179 29-Nov-2024 13:24
Hi sorry for not giving more information, everything is on default.  I guess my question is would the ISP have any influence on it not being able to connect.  It works on the wifi at my house without any special port forwarding.

  #3314183 29-Nov-2024 13:29
korukijason:

 

Hi sorry for not giving more information, everything is on default.  I guess my question is would the ISP have any influence on it not being able to connect.  It works on the wifi at my house without any special port forwarding.

 

 

still havent provided more info...

 

Check your router to see what IP address its been assigned from the ISP and then go here and see if its the same

  #3314185 29-Nov-2024 13:34
korukijason:

 

Hi sorry for not giving more information, everything is on default.  I guess my question is would the ISP have any influence on it not being able to connect.  It works on the wifi at my house without any special port forwarding.

 

 

What brand CCTV?

 

Does connection go via a cloud service? or do you connect via public IP on WAN??




  #3314205 29-Nov-2024 14:31
korukijason:

 

Hi sorry for not giving more information, everything is on default.  I guess my question is would the ISP have any influence on it not being able to connect.  It works on the wifi at my house without any special port forwarding.

 

 

Hey, 

 

the people here would like to know the following:

 

how’s does the NVR connect to your router (wired or wireless)?

 

what sort of router do you have ?

 

can you or do you know how to access the router configuration?

have you set any port forwards previously ? (Do you think you need to according to the instructions for the NVR)?

 

do you have any static IP’s?

 

Does the app on your phones in the same wifi environment need reconfiguring to see the NVR?

 

is it possible the ip address of the NVR has changed I.e. the router has given it a new IP on its network?

 

 

 

if you can access remotely, then it’s 100% something in the router or NVR blocking access over wifi.

 

you don’t happen to have two different SSIDs running?



  #3314207 29-Nov-2024 14:41
And make it clear whether NVR is at your fathers or somewhere else, that is, both you and your father connect remotely to another site (via cloud or public IP).




