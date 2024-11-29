korukijason: Hi sorry for not giving more information, everything is on default. I guess my question is would the ISP have any influence on it not being able to connect. It works on the wifi at my house without any special port forwarding.

Hey,

the people here would like to know the following:

how’s does the NVR connect to your router (wired or wireless)?

what sort of router do you have ?

can you or do you know how to access the router configuration?



have you set any port forwards previously ? (Do you think you need to according to the instructions for the NVR)?

do you have any static IP’s?

Does the app on your phones in the same wifi environment need reconfiguring to see the NVR?

is it possible the ip address of the NVR has changed I.e. the router has given it a new IP on its network?





if you can access remotely, then it’s 100% something in the router or NVR blocking access over wifi.

you don’t happen to have two different SSIDs running?