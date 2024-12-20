Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)FullFlavour --> Kogan Number Port Failed
Shindig

1581 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#318141 20-Dec-2024 09:38
Send private message

Attempting to port my number from FullFlavour to Kogan mobile.

 

In the drop down of providers, there isn't a selection for Full Flavour. 

 

I chose Spark, but the port failed. 

 

Any ideas or pointers?




The little things make the biggest difference.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
coffeebaron
6221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3322629 20-Dec-2024 09:55
Send private message

Devoli




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com



RunningMan
8915 posts

Uber Geek


  #3322637 20-Dec-2024 10:09
Send private message

Might be worth reading this thread https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=42&topicid=315799 

Shindig

1581 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3322723 20-Dec-2024 12:01
Send private message

Right thank you. 

 

I have reached out to FF!




The little things make the biggest difference.



KiwiSurfer
1416 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3322743 20-Dec-2024 13:59
Send private message

All the best. I'm the guy involved with the drama in the post linked above. FF/Devoli are probably by now familiar with what needs to be done so they can probably advise you the best approach. Sadly a lot of the RSPs (even the bigger ones you'd expect to have a robust system) aren't very good when it comes to porting in numbers from smaller RSPs.

 

I'd reach out to Kogan too and ask why they don't have Devoli in their list. 2degrees had the same issue which is poor service IMHO.

Shindig

1581 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3322933 21-Dec-2024 08:29
Send private message

Chatting to Kogan mobile. It again has confused them that FF\devoli isn't a provider!




The little things make the biggest difference.

Shindig

1581 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3323021 21-Dec-2024 12:43
Send private message

hey @KiwiSurfer, is this account number that FF provided accessible anywhere on a bill, or from the portal at all?

 

Cheers

 

 




The little things make the biggest difference.

KiwiSurfer
1416 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3323025 21-Dec-2024 12:50
Send private message

Shindig:

 

hey @KiwiSurfer, is this account number that FF provided accessible anywhere on a bill, or from the portal at all?

 

Cheers

 

 

Not on the bill. I had to contact support@fullflavour.nz to get the Devoli account number. It turned out they just used the request number from their ticket system as the account number but not sure if this is what they do with all new accounts. I don't recall a portal at all so can't comment on that.

 

The account number provided to me was a 6 digit number (5042xx) if that helps. Eventually this was changed to a tempoary 7 digit number (10000xx) to get past Skinny's broken system which some suspect was silently failing any port request that had <7 digits.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Shindig

1581 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3323026 21-Dec-2024 13:02
Send private message

Thank you @KiwiSurfer

 

I have reached out to FF on WhatsApp and now the email address, the information you have provided is invaluable, to prompt them into providing me the correct inform.

 

What is interesting - my daughter's phone is on Skinny. The port process to Kogan took about 3 hours and that was today, Saturday!




The little things make the biggest difference.

Shindig

1581 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3323134 22-Dec-2024 06:16
Send private message

FF came back and said to use 1781. (Kogan port form, selecting Spark and entering the number in the Account Number text box)

 

"If that doesn't work, we'll need to check with Devoli/Spark to see if the port requests are making there way to us."

 

Well, it doesn't work. Retried the ICCID (eSIM Serial Number) after learning to remove the 89 and the last digit to get a 16-digit number. Selecting Spark and PrePay. 

 

Kogan aren't helpful at all with not recognising FF\Devoli as a provider. They have no idea what to advise.




The little things make the biggest difference.

KiwiSurfer
1416 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3323138 22-Dec-2024 07:02
Send private message

You may want to consider chaining your port request -- i.e. from FF to a third provider that has Devoli as an option in their port-in form, then once that port is successful, then port from them to whoever you want to port to. There may be some $1 SIM deals in the supermarkets and service stations. I would suggest Spark might be your best bet as 2degrees/One did not work in my experience.

 

Spark/Prepay will not work -- even 2degrees suggested this which shows the incompetence on display from many of the carriers involved in the porting system. Very disappointing.

Shindig

1581 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3323144 22-Dec-2024 07:23
Send private message

That is a great idea!

 

But you say Spark PrePay won't work? A $1 SIM, I won't top it up, just leave on casual rate.




The little things make the biggest difference.

RunningMan
8915 posts

Uber Geek


  #3323159 22-Dec-2024 09:26
Send private message

No, entering Spark/Prepay in the porting form won't work, unless you've actually ported the number to Spark prepay first.

KiwiSurfer
1416 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3323163 22-Dec-2024 10:14
Send private message

Shindig:

 

That is a great idea!

 

But you say Spark PrePay won't work? A $1 SIM, I won't top it up, just leave on casual rate.

 

 

The comment about Spark/Prepay was about your attempt to port your FF SIM as a Spark/Prepay. That won't work.

 

But yep if you can port your Devoli/On Account to Spark/Prepay as a jumping point and then from that to Kogan that should work. Hopefully all you need to do is activate the Spark SIM and it should be able to be ported out no problem.

Shindig

1581 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3323533 23-Dec-2024 10:55
Send private message

Kogan support have come back and said the port can't be done.

 

They have refunded me the cost of the Kogan vouchers.

 

Nightmare!




The little things make the biggest difference.

Shindig

1581 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3323542 23-Dec-2024 11:25
Send private message

To add

 

Jesse at @myfullflavour has been great with the customer services.

 

FF isn't the cheapest, but the service works, unlimited data and 5G hotspot. I should have just stuck with them and never gone down this Kogan hole!




The little things make the biggest difference.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright