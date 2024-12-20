All the best. I'm the guy involved with the drama in the post linked above. FF/Devoli are probably by now familiar with what needs to be done so they can probably advise you the best approach. Sadly a lot of the RSPs (even the bigger ones you'd expect to have a robust system) aren't very good when it comes to porting in numbers from smaller RSPs.

I'd reach out to Kogan too and ask why they don't have Devoli in their list. 2degrees had the same issue which is poor service IMHO.