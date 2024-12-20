Attempting to port my number from FullFlavour to Kogan mobile.
In the drop down of providers, there isn't a selection for Full Flavour.
I chose Spark, but the port failed.
Any ideas or pointers?
Might be worth reading this thread https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=42&topicid=315799
Right thank you.
I have reached out to FF!
All the best. I'm the guy involved with the drama in the post linked above. FF/Devoli are probably by now familiar with what needs to be done so they can probably advise you the best approach. Sadly a lot of the RSPs (even the bigger ones you'd expect to have a robust system) aren't very good when it comes to porting in numbers from smaller RSPs.
I'd reach out to Kogan too and ask why they don't have Devoli in their list. 2degrees had the same issue which is poor service IMHO.
Chatting to Kogan mobile. It again has confused them that FF\devoli isn't a provider!
hey @KiwiSurfer, is this account number that FF provided accessible anywhere on a bill, or from the portal at all?
Cheers
Not on the bill. I had to contact support@fullflavour.nz to get the Devoli account number. It turned out they just used the request number from their ticket system as the account number but not sure if this is what they do with all new accounts. I don't recall a portal at all so can't comment on that.
The account number provided to me was a 6 digit number (5042xx) if that helps. Eventually this was changed to a tempoary 7 digit number (10000xx) to get past Skinny's broken system which some suspect was silently failing any port request that had <7 digits.
Thank you @KiwiSurfer.
I have reached out to FF on WhatsApp and now the email address, the information you have provided is invaluable, to prompt them into providing me the correct inform.
What is interesting - my daughter's phone is on Skinny. The port process to Kogan took about 3 hours and that was today, Saturday!
FF came back and said to use 1781. (Kogan port form, selecting Spark and entering the number in the Account Number text box)
"If that doesn't work, we'll need to check with Devoli/Spark to see if the port requests are making there way to us."
Well, it doesn't work. Retried the ICCID (eSIM Serial Number) after learning to remove the 89 and the last digit to get a 16-digit number. Selecting Spark and PrePay.
Kogan aren't helpful at all with not recognising FF\Devoli as a provider. They have no idea what to advise.
You may want to consider chaining your port request -- i.e. from FF to a third provider that has Devoli as an option in their port-in form, then once that port is successful, then port from them to whoever you want to port to. There may be some $1 SIM deals in the supermarkets and service stations. I would suggest Spark might be your best bet as 2degrees/One did not work in my experience.
Spark/Prepay will not work -- even 2degrees suggested this which shows the incompetence on display from many of the carriers involved in the porting system. Very disappointing.
That is a great idea!
But you say Spark PrePay won't work? A $1 SIM, I won't top it up, just leave on casual rate.
The little things make the biggest difference.
No, entering Spark/Prepay in the porting form won't work, unless you've actually ported the number to Spark prepay first.
The comment about Spark/Prepay was about your attempt to port your FF SIM as a Spark/Prepay. That won't work.
But yep if you can port your Devoli/On Account to Spark/Prepay as a jumping point and then from that to Kogan that should work. Hopefully all you need to do is activate the Spark SIM and it should be able to be ported out no problem.
Kogan support have come back and said the port can't be done.
They have refunded me the cost of the Kogan vouchers.
Nightmare!
Jesse at @myfullflavour has been great with the customer services.
FF isn't the cheapest, but the service works, unlimited data and 5G hotspot. I should have just stuck with them and never gone down this Kogan hole!
