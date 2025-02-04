rjbathgate:

Hey,

I'm wondering if there is a way to force a phone (in my case a Samsung Galaxy S24) into a mode whereby it doesn't get cellular reception, but will still look for SpaceX satellite messaging capability?

I'm pressing that if I turn on Airplane mode, this will disable the SpaceX Sat connection too.

Reason I ask - I'm keen to test it's working before I head into the land of no reception (aka bush) and potentially rely on something that doesn't work.

On a similar note, if SpaceX Sat only works when not in airplane mode, it's likely the phone battery will drain pretty quickly (in my experience, no cell reception = a lot of battery usage) - so again, having a way to disable cellular without SpaceX Sat would be great.

The phone has the ability to turn off cellular data, but this isn't the same as cellular reception (calls/SMS).

Thanks