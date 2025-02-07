kiwipaul2025:

Hi all
what can I do now?
I topped up my phone pay and go at 10:27am 6 feb 2025 waitangi day
and got a text back saying sweet but the app didnt show
the $10
today the credit of $180 was zapped and number deactivated
I call helpdesk which when to Indian.. hard to get ear
with accents but 2 hours on phone to get number activated
but they tell me they have no process to refund my stolen $180
I asked to escalate and said they are it and no one in NZ would
help either.. no one has access to accounts
do I have to go to small claims court to get my money back
Im out of work on sickness benefit its money I need incase
of emergency on health and to use data if net goes down
the bank said it went through yesterday but
says its waiting processing in One NZ account!
I sent them snaps of bank payments that didnt bounce
back and the text message with ref #
cheers Paul
CHCH