kiwipaul2025:

One NZ sms text said it was topped up but today my number was deleted and $180 credit
#318647 7-Feb-2025 17:14
Hi all

 

what can I do now?

 

 

 

I topped up my phone pay and go at 10:27am 6 feb 2025 waitangi day

 

and got a text back saying sweet but the app didnt show

 

the $10

 

today the credit of $180 was zapped and number deactivated

 

I call helpdesk which when to Indian.. hard to get ear

 

with accents but 2 hours on phone to get number activated

 

but they tell me they have no process to refund my stolen $180

 

 

 

I asked to escalate and said they are it and no one in NZ would

 

help either.. no one has access to accounts

 

 

 

do I have to go to small claims court to get my money back

 

 

 

Im out of work on sickness benefit its money I need incase

 

of emergency on health and to use data if net goes down

 

 

 

the bank said it went through yesterday but

 

says its waiting processing in One NZ account!

 

I sent them snaps of bank payments that didnt bounce

 

back and the text message with ref #

 

 

 

cheers Paul

 

CHCH

 

 

  #3340223 7-Feb-2025 17:26
@NickR1 

 

 

 

I know mobile isn't your area but looks like number might be in quarantine.

 

 

 

To the original poster.

 

When was the last time you topped up $20? You need to top up $20 minimum to reset the 360 days timer.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.



  #3340234 7-Feb-2025 18:30
The terms and conditions don’t seem to specify $20, just that it’s topped up. Either I’m reading it wrong which is quite possible, or the terms or system should possibly be corrected? 

 

 

 

Top up expiry

 

2.2 Prepay account credit (i.e. money loaded on your Prepay account via top up) expires 360 days from the date of your top up. If you do not put any credit on your Prepay account for a period of 360 days since your last top-up, your account will become inactive.

 

 

  #3340235 7-Feb-2025 18:33
dylanp:

 

The terms and conditions don’t seem to specify $20, just that it’s topped up. Either I’m reading it wrong which is quite possible, or the terms or system should possibly be corrected? 

 

 

 

Top up expiry

 

2.2 Prepay account credit (i.e. money loaded on your Prepay account via top up) expires 360 days from the date of your top up. If you do not put any credit on your Prepay account for a period of 360 days since your last top-up, your account will become inactive.

 

 

 

 

 

 

From the time I left, it was still $20 across the board.

 

However, just re-read the terms, $20 if via other means, $10 via One NZ app or site.

 

This was other means so it should have been $20 not $10.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.



  #3340239 7-Feb-2025 18:43
the text msg didnt say $20 it just said top up

 

 

 

i did it to 2 sims at same time the other phone wasnt deleted

 

and credits still there it had same expiry date

 

they claim the logs said no top up or a text test msg today on deleted phone

 

even though i got ref number and the other phone got

 

the sms text msg it should of been logged 

 

its like they have account issues

 

as some one in house said they using credits but

 

app is not showing usage

 

 

 

terms say

 

Minimum top up

 

2.1 Minimum top up is $10 if you top up by logging in through the One NZ website or My One NZ app; for all other channels minimum top up is $20. If you’re topping up via a recharge voucher you have 5 attempts to enter your voucher number correctly, otherwise you will need to contact us to use your recharge voucher.

 

 

 

this was paid using westpac CC .. BNZ card failed cos my phone app

 

dont allow root user.. so mom used her bank to pay via her phone

 

which is via the app I believe

 

 

  #3340243 7-Feb-2025 18:48
How did you do this top up? Via the app or by other means?

 

 

 

This is the really important question.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

  #3340248 7-Feb-2025 18:56
the support said $10 is correct  amount else my other sim account would be gone too

 

why did one work is a mystery

  #3340250 7-Feb-2025 19:02
im looking at usage it shows todays new top up and their $1 fix

 

but nothing for 6 feb 2025

 

 

 

 

7 Feb 2025 04:31 PM

 

 

 

Top Up

 

 

 

+10.00

 

 

 

07 Feb 2025 03:55 PM

 

707

 

Call (to Info, or other)

 

01:00

 

0.20

 

 

 

07 Feb 2025 03:46 PM

 

021 700 100

 

Call (to Info, or other)

 

01:00

 

0.00

 

 

 

07 Feb 2025 02:19 PM

 

 

 

Top Up

 

 

 

+1.00

 

 

 

07 Feb 2025 10:39 AM

 

021 ***********

 

TXT (to Info, or other)

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

22 Jan 2025 05:02 PM

 

0800 275269

 

Call (to Info, or other)

 

06:00

 

0.00

 

 

 

22 Jan 2025 04:52 PM

 

0800 400600

 

Call (to Info, or other)

 

08:00

 

0.00

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3340251 7-Feb-2025 19:02
kiwipaul2025:

 

this was paid using westpac CC .. BNZ card failed cos my phone app

 

dont allow root user.. so mom used her bank to pay via her phone

 

which is via the app I believe

 

 

 

 

This is what we need to clarify. If it was done via a bank transfer then that would have been stuck in processing and the expiry does not count for public holidays. If it was done via One NZ app via CC and it was $10 then the timer would have reset.

 

This really needs properly explaining, I've tagged Nick but I also worked closely with @AdamGZ and hopefully either one can pick this up.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

  #3340253 7-Feb-2025 19:08
this is what I got on my phone when top from other payer

 

a day before expiry but its not logged on account

 

as above list shows

 

 

 

they need to refund or need a msg

 

saying $20 is needed

 

 

 

why is there no grey zone for banking issues?

 

why zap funds ?

 

 

 

so same msg on payers sms text

 

and my phone at the time

 

 

  #3340256 7-Feb-2025 19:20
ok more info mom paid via onenz website

 

top then enter phone number wish top up for

 

then gave her bank cc number 

 

 

 

she topped up 2 of my phones one shows credit of $10

 

and wasnt deleted but others nothing as above

 

even though i got that text msg saying it was credited

 

again one phone worked and other didnt correctly

 

its a bug in the system with ONE!

  #3340264 7-Feb-2025 19:44
Helpdesk phoned back said they wont refund

 

I said do I have to take it to court?

 

she said she can log a complaint all she can do!?

 

I dont believe money can vanish and no track of it

 

what business can run like that legally?

 

this has caused me great stress today and made me sicker

  #3340650 8-Feb-2025 20:23
You may or may not like my advice but I'll give it anyway. 

 

I think the best way to proceed is to file a formal complaint with One NZ. You can do this through a webform at https://one.nz/contact/feedback/complaints/

 


By filing a complaint, you kick off a process which if not looked after correctly, allows you to escalate to an independent body, the TDR (https://www.tdr.org.nz/). You cannot raise a complaint with the TDR directly without invoking the complaints process and giving One an opportunity to assess and respond to your complaint. 

 

I strongly recommend taking all emotive language out of the complaint. I know life circumstances aren't ideal, but for prompt resolution you don't want the crux of your complaint lost in the noise. You want to be as factual as possible. 

 

For example: 

 

 

My Prepaid mobile number is 02xxxxxxxxx and I recently experienced a problem where my account was deactivated, with the loss of ~$190. 

 

Steps leading up to the incident: 

 

  • I had a Prepaid account balance of $180 as of xx/yy/zzzz.
  • My last topup was $10 on the xx/yy/zzzz. 
  • The day prior to the deactivation, I topped up $10. Please see attached screenshot of topup. 
  • On xx/yy/zzzz, the number was deactivated. I called the One NZ helpdesk and after 2 hours, my number was reinstated, however the previous balance ($180) was lost. 
  • In that same call, I was informed that the balance was lost and they were not able to assist further. 

Resolution requested: 

 

  • Reinstatement of my prepaid mobile balance of $180. 
  • The $10 I applied on on the day prior to be applied to my prepaid account. If this is not possible, please refund this to my bank account, credit/debit card (whatever payment method you listed). 
  • Please indicate the next 'expiry date' and the minimum amount (eg. $10/$20) required to keep the prepaid connection alive.

 

This may take them a few days or even a week or two. They *may* be able to recover the $180 (potentially as a goodwill) and should be able to address any of the recent topups.
That being said, Regardless of the outcome on the credit, take the expiration date that they provide and mark it on a calendar/diary/organiser so that this doesn't happen again. 

 

If talking to them, I suggest putting together a bulletpoint list similar to what I've done above to help guide your conversation. 
If emailing them, use that bulletpoint list as the crux of the email in terms of 'what happened', 'steps leading up to it' and 'resolution requested'. 

 

In all cases, try and keep the temperature down - it will help them review your situation quicker and will probably result in a better outcome. 




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

  #3340652 8-Feb-2025 20:34
I asked the helpdesk super to proceed to a complaint

 

she said it take 2 days to get call from complaint boss

 

I really wanted to see if bank statement updates

 

westpac 3 days.. and see the stamptimes etc

 

as its pending stiff on moms account. even if

 

she called and the person said it was paid 6 feb

 

day before expiry

 

if that $10 shows up it should show 6 feb

 

then on their system and proves why a grace period

 

is needed for glitches

  #3340654 8-Feb-2025 20:38
Feel free to disregard my advice, but I strongly recommend putting this in writing.

 

It gives you something that both you and the support team can refer to. 




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

  #3340662 8-Feb-2025 21:16
You mentioned paying via Westpac CC, if you haven’t received the credit on your mobile and One support say they can’t do anything then I suggest contacting Westpac and doing a credit card charge back, as you haven’t received what you paid for.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





