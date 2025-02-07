kiwipaul2025:

Hi all

what can I do now?

I topped up my phone pay and go at 10:27am 6 feb 2025 waitangi day

and got a text back saying sweet but the app didnt show

the $10

today the credit of $180 was zapped and number deactivated

I call helpdesk which when to Indian.. hard to get ear

with accents but 2 hours on phone to get number activated

but they tell me they have no process to refund my stolen $180

I asked to escalate and said they are it and no one in NZ would

help either.. no one has access to accounts

do I have to go to small claims court to get my money back

Im out of work on sickness benefit its money I need incase

of emergency on health and to use data if net goes down

the bank said it went through yesterday but

says its waiting processing in One NZ account!

I sent them snaps of bank payments that didnt bounce

back and the text message with ref #

cheers Paul

CHCH