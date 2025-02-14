Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Advice needed: One NZ is changing plan after signing up 2 weeks ago and won't let me cancel early
I'm going to try summarise this as best as possible.

 

Been with One NZ broadband for about 4 years. They offered a mobile plan (Small Starter) which is usually $40 per month but will give a $20 discount for 12 months with bonus data. It was a great deal so I switched from Kogan Mobile prepay to One NZ on the 29th January. 

 

This is where the problems start. Firstly, it took 4 days of multiple chats/calls and visits to a physical store to get the port over done correctly. The store person confirmed whoever put through the initial request mucked up hence why it wasn't porting and another store person eventually was able to get it sorted within 2 hours.

 

11th February (two weeks later), received an email stating they are retiring the Small Starter plan (and any discounts) and a new "Entry Pay Monthly" plan will replace it. It will be $30 per month but they are offering a $5 discount to "help with the change", increasing the original cost by $5 per month. 

 

Obviously not happy with this change/price increase, I contacted One NZ multiple times to voice my frustration but they wouldn't do anything. I wouldn't have switched over to them if they offered the new plan from the start. 

 

I called and told them I will cancel this plan at the end of the billing cycle (5th March) to get out asap and without any part month charges. They advised this was fine. A superior later called me to discuss the escalation and I also advised I intend to cancel on the 5th March but I've been slapped with "I need to provide a 30 day notice period". 

 

I am infuriated with One NZ with this whole experience and need some advice.

 

     

  1. Is there any chance I can port out on the 5th March without providing the full 30 days notice? Will they still charge me a part month from the 6th March until the full 30 days? I was never provided a contract or terms as everything was done via chat (albeit their T&C's probably automatically make me agree by taking up this service).
  2. Is it worth the effort making a complaint with the TDR?

@JasonParis this doesn't sound right. Plan changes usually allow breaking contract without penalty. 




freitasm:

 

@JasonParis this doesn't sound right. Plan changes usually allow breaking contract without penalty. 

 

 

Sadly I don't think he comes on here anymore so I'll tag @AdamGZ instead.

Based on https://one.nz/sschange/

 

 

Since we’re making changes, you’re welcome to change things too. Check out our other Pay Monthly Plans to see if there’s a better option for you.

 

You can also choose to cancel your plan with 30 days’ notice or explore our flexible and affordable Prepay Plans.

 

 

So they're letting you out of any long term commitments due to the change, but you must still provide 30 days notice. So my read is that if you gave notice today, you'd still be able to avoid paying at the increased rate (since it's only effective on bills after the 18th March), but the 30 days is set in stone.

 

On the other hand, it looks like you could potentially make them move you to prepay instantly, and then port out as soon as that's done.  (Based upon a strict interpretation as 30 days notice OR move to prepaid, in which case you'd be out $13 at a minimum if they forced you onto MyFlex, or $0 if they let you move it to Pay As You Go Prepaid)



Hi Zk394,

Thank you for reaching out, and I apologise for the difficulties you have encountered with the porting process. 

 

Regarding the porting issue, please note that incorrect details or failure to respond to the SMS 2FA with "YES" can lead to a port rejection. As I am not aware of the specifics of your case, I am unable to provide more insight into what occurred, but I understand the frustration this has caused.

In regards to your plan change, As outlined in our Terms and Conditions, specifically clause 6.2, we are required to provide 30 days' notice for any changes that could disadvantage you.

The change from the Small Starter plan to the Entry Pay Monthly plan is in line with this notice requirement. This information regarding this has already been communicated, hence your post regarding the matter.

 

For further details, you can view our full Terms and Conditions here: One NZ Terms and Conditions.

 

Please be advised that while the new Entry plan, which is phasing out the Small Starter offer, will not take effect until 18th March,
I understand your desire to port out on 5th March, and while you can cancel the plan, please note the 30-day notice is required. You will be charged for the full notice period, including any IFP related charges and part month charges until the 30 days are complete.

 

You're more than welcome to reach out if you wish to make a TDR complaint. However, I would advise reaching out to our complaints team first at https://one.nz/contact/feedback/complaints/ to see what advice they can offer in this instance.

Regards,

AdamGZ

In my experience OneNZ are shysters, offering one thing and then denying they've done it or changing things willynilly. Even as an Infratil shareholder I refuse to use them, an issue I've raised with them when they call. But they are not alone.

 

To me, offering a fixed price for 12 months and then changing the terms midway, even if allowed for in their terms and conditions, is misleading conduct. For example, they all know Chorus might be putting the UFB wholesale cost up midyear yet they still seem to promise a 12 month price for UFB, before sneakily putting it up part way through the agreed period.

 

Very few seem to show the industry in a good light, although I am a fan of Quic. 

The plan changes would have been set and approved way back in 2024.

 

it makes no sense to pull the terms and conditions if someone is signing up to about to be retired plan / offer the month prior.

 

its not their fault, so let them go early if the replacement plan isn’t to their taste.

 

 

 

but hey, keep on spending time, effort and money on marketing as opposed to quality of service.

 

 

It's like the line I've seen repeated lately about blaming the law or a contract for doing the bare minimum as if it literally prevents you from doing better than. 

 

 

 
 
 
 

I personally would recommend raising a formal complaint with One NZ, with the view of escalating it to the TDR. 
I'd argue that a price increase is a substantial change which affects the fundamental terms of the contract and that the appropriate remedy would be an exit without penalty. 




I would contact the TDR 

Thanks everyone for the support and advice! I believe the last person I spoke with at One NZ has already raised my issue to the complaints team so I'll reach out to the TDR and see if they can help out as well.

I had the same plan offer for my son's phone. $20 per month discount for 12 months.

 

Was only on the plan for 3 months before I got the notification it was increasing, along with my plan as well.

 

Ported the whole lot out including my fibre as they were removing discounts there as well.

 

Ended up just paying the 30 days notice, was only a part month, as it'll be the last $$ OneNZ ever gets from me!

 

 

 

Guess they have to pay for their sponsorship of the Warriors and the new Chch stadium somehow.....

I'm now in a similar boat. Signed up on a 12-month contract for Fibre last September.

 

Got notification today that the plan I'm on is being retired and next equivalent plan is $5/month more and comes into effect middle of June. They noted that 30-days notice needs to be given if I want to cancel.

 

Hopefully they don't ask for the $200 sign-up credit back that I received, if I do cancel?

 

 




Plenty of competition out there.

 

 

 

https://www.mobilecompare.co.nz/

OneNZ are not the only ones who do this sort of thing. 

 

It is frustrating though that you cant even finish your 12 months with them before switching plans.




