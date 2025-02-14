I'm going to try summarise this as best as possible.

Been with One NZ broadband for about 4 years. They offered a mobile plan (Small Starter) which is usually $40 per month but will give a $20 discount for 12 months with bonus data. It was a great deal so I switched from Kogan Mobile prepay to One NZ on the 29th January.

This is where the problems start. Firstly, it took 4 days of multiple chats/calls and visits to a physical store to get the port over done correctly. The store person confirmed whoever put through the initial request mucked up hence why it wasn't porting and another store person eventually was able to get it sorted within 2 hours.

11th February (two weeks later), received an email stating they are retiring the Small Starter plan (and any discounts) and a new "Entry Pay Monthly" plan will replace it. It will be $30 per month but they are offering a $5 discount to "help with the change", increasing the original cost by $5 per month.

Obviously not happy with this change/price increase, I contacted One NZ multiple times to voice my frustration but they wouldn't do anything. I wouldn't have switched over to them if they offered the new plan from the start.

I called and told them I will cancel this plan at the end of the billing cycle (5th March) to get out asap and without any part month charges. They advised this was fine. A superior later called me to discuss the escalation and I also advised I intend to cancel on the 5th March but I've been slapped with "I need to provide a 30 day notice period".

I am infuriated with One NZ with this whole experience and need some advice.