I wonder if anyone happens to have the setup configuration for connecting the NetComm NF18MESH to One NZ's fibre? It was working, but was having issues so we factory reset it and silly me didn't backup the config first.

After selecting "Ethernet WAN" I only see the choice for PPPoE, Dynamic IP, Static IP and Bridge. I couldn't seem to see IP Routing (IP/DHCP) which One NZ's website says is required.

One NZ technical support said they'd call me back at some point, but I thought I'd ask here too in case anyone already knows :) Thanks!