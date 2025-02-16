Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)
NetComm NF18MESH modem configuration for One NZ Fibre?
LostBoyNZ

587 posts

Ultimate Geek


#318735 16-Feb-2025 13:19
I wonder if anyone happens to have the setup configuration for connecting the NetComm NF18MESH to One NZ's fibre? It was working, but was having issues so we factory reset it and silly me didn't backup the config first.

 

After selecting "Ethernet WAN" I only see the choice for PPPoE, Dynamic IP, Static IP and Bridge. I couldn't seem to see IP Routing (IP/DHCP) which One NZ's website says is required.

 

One NZ technical support said they'd call me back at some point, but I thought I'd ask here too in case anyone already knows :) Thanks!

Spyware
3773 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3343378 16-Feb-2025 13:21
IPoE/DHCP = Dynamic IP (with vlan id = 10)




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



LostBoyNZ

587 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3343380 16-Feb-2025 13:24
Ah thank you! And for such a quick reply!

