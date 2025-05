Got sent a new Deco X53-dsl Modem Router to replace my very old VF one. Its a mesh system and I have to get the smae deco

My netgear Band Expander doesn't connect to it it so I needed a deco mesh unit to replace it.

Only OneNZ sell them according to PBTech and the OneNZ shop.

But they won't sell or rent me a mesh unit! Becuase its not allowed in my plan!

So I am worse off than before without the ability to provide wifi to the rooms needed.

This is so stupid.

What do I do?