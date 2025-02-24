kiwifidget

FibreMax connection in Pukekohe on the go slow this morning, though seems to be gradually improving.
Anyone else affected, or just me?
Need to know before I commit the next few hours of my life to dealing with customer support.
Looks like the tests are done over Wi-Fi and have you rebooted the router?
I am sure this is not a ISP issue
Tests done from a wired computer, I would never do a speedtest over wifi.
Dialtone also went AWOL, but its been doing this almost every day for a few weeks now, restarting the router brings that back.
I have an open case with One about that.
The drop in speed was new.
All seems back to normal now, and dialtone has returned, all without having to restart the router (X53). Suspicious.
OneNZ may have been having a poke around.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!