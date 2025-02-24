kiwifidget

Tests done from a wired computer, I would never do a speedtest over wifi.

Dialtone also went AWOL, but its been doing this almost every day for a few weeks now, restarting the router brings that back.

I have an open case with One about that.

The drop in speed was new.

All seems back to normal now, and dialtone has returned, all without having to restart the router (X53). Suspicious.

OneNZ may have been having a poke around.