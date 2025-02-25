Hi.
Strange request, but anyone out at Auckland Airport able to do a speed test from their 5G enabled phone or if they have a 5G router, a test that way?
Particularly I am interested in upload speed.
Landing there Friday night, and have both a ONENZ and a Spark mobile
If no one posts prior to Friday I will do it
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
Upload is not done over the 5G network but 4G / LTE
5G Upload is introduced in 5G standalone networks
Linux:
Uplink LTE + NR (both) EN-DC / NSA is a thing - depends on device and radio network support.
gajan:
Linux:
Uplink LTE + NR (both) EN-DC / NSA is a thing - depends on device and radio network support.
@gajan At the moment on the SparkNZ 5G network upload in production is over the 4G / LTE network?
It depends on radio conditions, and device support - both 5G and 4G can be together to provide greater aggregate throughput compared to just one path - on 5G NSA.
Here you go outside the Auckland Domestic Terminal at 8:37 and 8:41 respectively.
Spark test was an iPhone 13 Mini, One was an iPhone 12 Pro
Not Auckland Airport but Auckland CBD 2 weeks ago
So it seems to be an issue with coverage near a clients building. Interesting their 5G router gets very high download speeds and very low upload speeds, but phones get high uploads and slow downloads.
VF say it's within SLA and aren't interested in looking into it further.
What upload speed are they getting and are they not in a fibre location?
It's for failover.
Linux:
What upload speed are they getting and are they not in a fibre location?
AIAL wont let chorus run fibre on their property, network is managed by them and various carriers terminate in their meetme room
