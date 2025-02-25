Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)5G speeds out Auckland Airport
networkn

Networkn
32221 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318833 25-Feb-2025 12:10
Send private message quote this post

Hi. 

 

Strange request, but anyone out at Auckland Airport able to do a speed test from their 5G enabled phone or if they have a 5G router, a test that way? 

 

Particularly I am interested in upload speed.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
nztim
3706 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3346579 25-Feb-2025 12:22
Send private message quote this post

Landing there Friday night, and have both a ONENZ and a Spark mobile

 

If no one posts prior to Friday I will do it




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
Linux
11238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346740 25-Feb-2025 17:58
Send private message quote this post

Upload is not done over the 5G network but 4G / LTE

 

5G Upload is introduced in 5G standalone networks

gajan
282 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346749 25-Feb-2025 19:09
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

Upload is not done over the 5G network but 4G / LTE

 

5G Upload is introduced in 5G standalone networks

 

 

Uplink LTE + NR (both) EN-DC / NSA is a thing - depends on device and radio network support. 




My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.



Linux
11238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346751 25-Feb-2025 19:28
Send private message quote this post

gajan:

 

Linux:

 

Upload is not done over the 5G network but 4G / LTE

 

5G Upload is introduced in 5G standalone networks

 

 

Uplink LTE + NR (both) EN-DC / NSA is a thing - depends on device and radio network support. 

 

 

@gajan At the moment on the SparkNZ 5G network upload in production is over the 4G / LTE network?

gajan
282 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346757 25-Feb-2025 20:05
Send private message quote this post

It depends on radio conditions, and device support - both 5G and 4G can be together to provide greater aggregate throughput compared to just one path - on 5G NSA.




My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.

nztim
3706 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3348912 1-Mar-2025 09:24
Send private message quote this post

Here you go outside the Auckland Domestic Terminal at 8:37 and 8:41 respectively.

 

Spark test was an iPhone 13 Mini, One was an iPhone 12 Pro

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Linux
11238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3348917 1-Mar-2025 10:04
Send private message quote this post

Not Auckland Airport but Auckland CBD 2 weeks ago

 



networkn

Networkn
32221 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3348921 1-Mar-2025 10:21
Send private message quote this post

So it seems to be an issue with coverage near a clients building. Interesting their 5G router gets very high download speeds and very low upload speeds, but phones get high uploads and slow downloads. 

 

VF say it's within SLA and aren't interested in looking into it further. 

Linux
11238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3348931 1-Mar-2025 11:05
Send private message quote this post

What upload speed are they getting and are they not in a fibre location?

networkn

Networkn
32221 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3348940 1-Mar-2025 11:31
Send private message quote this post

It's for failover.

nztim
3706 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3348944 1-Mar-2025 11:57
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

What upload speed are they getting and are they not in a fibre location?

 

 

AIAL wont let chorus run fibre on their property, network is managed by them and various carriers terminate in their meetme room




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright