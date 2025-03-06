Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Slow download speed on fibre
MarkCerny

88 posts

Master Geek


#318930 6-Mar-2025 13:00
Hoping someone can help, 

 

 

 

I've switched to One from 2D fibre on an better plan of 900/495.

 

 

 

I've set up the Deco X50 to my ONT and run speedtests over wifi consistently giving 280/500. I've then plugged my pc into the Deco via ethernet and again consistent speeds of 280/500.

 

 

 

I've noticed some buffering on videos like Reddit as well but also noticed this on 2D now i'm thinking about it over the past few weeks. My plan there was 300/100.

 

 

 

Called up One and spoke to a person who couldn't help, but sent me a form to fill out after running tests over 6 hours which I can finish later today.

 

 

 

Just seeing if anyone can offer advice here to figure this out?

 

 

 

Cheers

MarkCerny

88 posts

Master Geek


  #3350726 6-Mar-2025 15:10
Not sure if this gives any useful info. Just the trace route tests One got me to run. I don't understand it.

 

 

 

Tracing route to nzherald.co.nz [104.18.3.137]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.68.1
  2     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  3    11 ms    11 ms    11 ms  203.97.78.54
  4    11 ms    12 ms    11 ms  203.97.78.53
  5    11 ms    11 ms    11 ms  203.98.18.66
  6    35 ms    12 ms    11 ms  198.41.236.16
  7    11 ms    11 ms    11 ms  104.18.3.137

 

Trace complete.

 

 

 

 

 

Tracing route to bbc.co.uk [151.101.128.81]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.68.1
  2     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  3    12 ms    11 ms    11 ms  203.97.78.54
  4    11 ms    11 ms    11 ms  203.97.78.53
  5    11 ms    10 ms    11 ms  203.98.18.66
  6     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  7    11 ms    10 ms    11 ms  151.101.128.81

 

Trace complete.

 

 

 

 

 

Tracing route to seven.com.au [13.238.31.46]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.68.1
  2     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  3    12 ms    11 ms    11 ms  99.83.67.247
  4    35 ms    29 ms    22 ms  99.83.67.246
  5    12 ms    11 ms    10 ms  150.222.119.48
  6    14 ms    12 ms    12 ms  150.222.119.33
  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  8     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 16     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 17     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 18     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 19     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 20     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 21     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 22     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 23     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 24     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 25     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 26     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 27     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 28     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 29     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 30     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

Trace complete.

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

nztim
3718 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3350733 6-Mar-2025 15:43
Where are you based? it looks like your first hop is 11ms which means you are quite far away from your pop!




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

MarkCerny

88 posts

Master Geek


  #3350734 6-Mar-2025 15:46
nztim:

 

Where are you based? it looks like your first hop is 11ms which means you are quite far away from your pop!

 

 

I'm in the Hutt Valley, Wellington.



nztim
3718 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3350740 6-Mar-2025 15:58
MarkCerny:

 

nztim:

 

Where are you based? it looks like your first hop is 11ms which means you are quite far away from your pop!

 

 

I'm in the Hutt Valley, Wellington.

 

 

Okay... do you have a static ip? it looks like you are connecting to an Auckland Pop given you are 11ms response time 

 

this may settle down in the next few days as their route tables update




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

MarkCerny

88 posts

Master Geek


  #3350741 6-Mar-2025 16:07
nztim:

 

 

 

Okay... do you have a static ip? it looks like you are connecting to an Auckland Pop given you are 11ms response time 

 

this may settle down in the next few days as their route tables update

 

 

 

 

I don't believe I do, no.

RunningMan
8894 posts

Uber Geek


  #3350748 6-Mar-2025 16:25
Any sort of deep packet inspection or QoS settings activated on the router?

MarkCerny

88 posts

Master Geek


  #3350759 6-Mar-2025 16:39
RunningMan:

 

Any sort of deep packet inspection or QoS settings activated on the router?

 

 

 

 

No QoS enabled and I can't see any settings related to packet inspection in the deco app. 



Kezz0r
19 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3350990 7-Mar-2025 13:13
I am on HFC in Chch and have been having severe issues yesterday and today - I was required to do the same 6hr separated tests with similar results as you, but the speedtests I couldn't complete as our connection is all but unusable! Speedtest pages won't event load and timeout, or if they do load they socket error.

 

 

 

I was told there was an 'outage', but not the nature or how severe, or whether it was being worked on, but that my internet 'would be normal when outage stops'.

 

 

 

Hoorah.

 

 

 

Requests for Tier 2 severely gatekept and dismissed. Very frustrating.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79110 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3351027 7-Mar-2025 15:23
Kezz0r:

 

I was told there was an 'outage', but not the nature or how severe, or whether it was being worked on, but that my internet 'would be normal when outage stops'.

 

 

That sounds like someone who won't put time into anything and just give an excuse to get you off the phone.




Kezz0r
19 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3351600 9-Mar-2025 00:36
Yes indeed that felt to be the case.

 

 

 

3rd attempt with Facebook messenger chat yielded some mobile data whilst they have Downer on the case "for the fibre outage", but still nothing on their outages page? 🤔

