MarkCerny:

Hoping someone can help,
I've switched to One from 2D fibre on an better plan of 900/495.
I've set up the Deco X50 to my ONT and run speedtests over wifi consistently giving 280/500. I've then plugged my pc into the Deco via ethernet and again consistent speeds of 280/500.
I've noticed some buffering on videos like Reddit as well but also noticed this on 2D now i'm thinking about it over the past few weeks. My plan there was 300/100.
Called up One and spoke to a person who couldn't help, but sent me a form to fill out after running tests over 6 hours which I can finish later today.
Just seeing if anyone can offer advice here to figure this out?
Cheers