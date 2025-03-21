Unsure if this is a provider issue or something to do with my system, but I swapped (finally) from HFC to fibre this week. Smooth transition which was nice.

However, just trying to search something based on location on my PC that's hard wired to the router and is very much in Upper Hutt and location based sites are saying that I'm in Papatoetoe.

This includes doing a speed test where it points me at Auckland based servers as the "closest".

I'm feeling very dumb right now, but I'd like my non mobile PC to be at least showing in the correct region, if not the correct city.

Any suggestions on what I need to tweak to sort this?

To further confuse the issue, my laptop (on WiFi, same router) says I'm in Miramar and the phone, connected to my WiFi says I'm at home.

One out of three ain't bad right?