Can anyone else sign in at https://one.nz/#sign-in-internet to alter your broadband plan settings? The "Sign in" button is never active for me on a variety of OSes and browsers, is there something I'm missing?
Nope.
Use this link instead - https://the.one.nz/acnts/myaccounts.pl/login