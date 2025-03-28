Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside) Logging into One to change fibre speed
#319155 28-Mar-2025 09:35
Can anyone else sign in at https://one.nz/#sign-in-internet to alter your broadband plan settings? The "Sign in" button is never active for me on a variety of OSes and browsers, is there something I'm missing?

  #3358185 28-Mar-2025 10:42
Nope.




  #3358224 28-Mar-2025 13:35
Use this link instead - https://the.one.nz/acnts/myaccounts.pl/login

