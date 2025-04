Hi - Wondering if it is possible to activate a One NZ eSIM while in Australia?

Wife requested a port of her number from Spark NZ to One NZ onto a monthly plan.

Recieved an email to say it will happen tomorrow ~ 8am.

She flys out to Australia tomorrow and should be there ~ 9am.

Will she be able to activate the eSIM while there? And then we can enable roaming on her account?

Anyone done this before?

Thanks