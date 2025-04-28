Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Another example of horrid One.NZ service
nicmair

241 posts

Master Geek


#319468 28-Apr-2025 11:34
Is Jason Paris or anyone else at One.NZ still on here, and would they be interested in learning why after over 15years with One.NZ, we are moving to another provider?

 

if so, PM me.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8689 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3368227 28-Apr-2025 11:41
You don’t wish to share it with the rest of us?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
richms
27903 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3368228 28-Apr-2025 11:47
Only took 15 years?

 

Reminds me, I need to try for round 3 of why can i still not activate my number on prepay after changing to prepay from a plan.




Richard rich.ms

Oblivian
7270 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3368237 28-Apr-2025 11:57
richms:

 

Reminds me, I need to try for round 3 of why can i still not activate my number on prepay after changing to prepay from a plan.

 

 

Snap!

 

Luckily I was still in the mall I switched it at so they were able to manually do and take my first payment. But the app was having nothing of it.

 

Then it took 2 attempts and a back end account reset for the current credit to match the billing system the next 2 months it was due.



nicmair

241 posts

Master Geek


  #3368242 28-Apr-2025 12:07
I'd rather not, as keen to give One.NZ the opportunity, (if they care) to examine what made the decision to move away finally so easy....     

 

I will share, (as actually I found it houmous, I actually laughed out loud in the shop, which I will admit was not overly fair on the poor One.NZ rep) that the final straw was being told I was not authorized on the account as my DoB had not been entered when they added my name to the account, (it's my in-laws account), despite not being asked for it, and despite already having suffered through several support calls earlier, (and comfortability getting past the security questions so the support person could assist, but that's another story), AND the in store rep seeing this support history on the account, then proceeded to tell me that as my DoB had not been added told he was unable to proceed without talking to the account holder, despite the fact he was holding my photo ID that had my DoB clearly on it... that's when I laughed and said, mate that's on you, you never asked for it, your support team never asked for it,  and your holding my photo ID, and look, there's my DoB...  he just stuck to script, sorry the account holder needs to add your DoB, (the account holder is 86, and just suffered a stroke, I have EPoA, he also wouldn't have a clue what my DoB was, at 86, he barely remembers his own at times), but none of that mattered, the script said...... So I left and have started the sign process with another provider..  

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8689 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3368247 28-Apr-2025 12:37
What are you hoping to achieve by escalating it? Will you stay with One and under what circs? Or have you already decided to move regardless?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

nicmair

241 posts

Master Geek


  #3368251 28-Apr-2025 12:50
I'm hoping that (maybe naively) someone at One.NZ would care enough to reach out to see what went wrong so maybe they can learn from it. Would I stay as a result of someone reaching out, I guess that depends on One.NZ...

scuwp
3869 posts

Uber Geek


  #3368253 28-Apr-2025 12:56
Sounds like there is more to this story, but as you haven't chosen to share it's hard to know what you are looking for by posting this, beyond a rant, and wanting some kind of mea culpa as proof you are right.      

 

Without excusing the issues/experience, big corporations have big complex policies and processes that staff "must" follow.  Most times they work flawlessly, odd times they don't.  Front-line staff usually have limited flexibility to work outside those without consequences. 

 

By all means vote with your feet and change, such are the joy's of a free market we enjoy.  I am always cautious through not to be to be overly reactionary and avoid "cutting off your nose despite your face". 

 

Best of luck for the change, I hope you find a provider more to your liking.          




Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation

