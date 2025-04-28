I'd rather not, as keen to give One.NZ the opportunity, (if they care) to examine what made the decision to move away finally so easy....

I will share, (as actually I found it houmous, I actually laughed out loud in the shop, which I will admit was not overly fair on the poor One.NZ rep) that the final straw was being told I was not authorized on the account as my DoB had not been entered when they added my name to the account, (it's my in-laws account), despite not being asked for it, and despite already having suffered through several support calls earlier, (and comfortability getting past the security questions so the support person could assist, but that's another story), AND the in store rep seeing this support history on the account, then proceeded to tell me that as my DoB had not been added told he was unable to proceed without talking to the account holder, despite the fact he was holding my photo ID that had my DoB clearly on it... that's when I laughed and said, mate that's on you, you never asked for it, your support team never asked for it, and your holding my photo ID, and look, there's my DoB... he just stuck to script, sorry the account holder needs to add your DoB, (the account holder is 86, and just suffered a stroke, I have EPoA, he also wouldn't have a clue what my DoB was, at 86, he barely remembers his own at times), but none of that mattered, the script said...... So I left and have started the sign process with another provider..