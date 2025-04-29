Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone cell plan ending, looking at $20 more for new plan.
#319477 29-Apr-2025 10:29
Hi all,

 

Currently my wife and I share a mobile plane with OneNZ, its a very old plan which seems to be better value to what they are offering these days (for us anyway).

 

The plan is called Red+ Lite SIMO (for me) and Red Share (for my wife) we get 10GB of shared data and unlimited calling and also get the $7 per day roaming which is handy, all that for $80 per month, $50 for me to own the account and $30 for my wifes number to also be added.

 

I just got an email from OneNZ saying they are ending their old plans and are going to switch me to a new plan, seems to be a money grab really as the new plans aren't the same value for us, we either take an "Endless Starter" plan each at a cost of $50 per month ($100 total) or the group plan which would be the Endless plus plan with my wife added, similar to the set up we have now we one of us has the plan and the other gets added to it. This costs $70 per month and $35 for another number to be added, meaning $25 extra per month.

 

Very frustrating they dont allow the "Endless Starter" plan to be shared, for example its almost exactly what we have now, $50 per month for 12GB and $35 for my wife to be added would be $85, just $5 more than we pay now but we would get an extra 2GB.

 

But OneNZ only allow their next plan up the pay scale to be shared, meaning my wife and I would be paying $105 for both of us for 50GB, far more data than we are allocated now, but the thing is 10GB is more than enough for us and we would be happy to continue paying $80 per month for both of us to share 10GB.

 

Perhaps I am missing something, and there is a better option for us? anyone else annoyed their cheapest plan can not be shared? perhaps other providers such as Spark offer something better for us? (will check them out).

 

 




_David_

  #3368486 29-Apr-2025 10:32
Enjoy the competition.

 

https://www.mobilecompare.co.nz/#

 
 
 
 

  #3368487 29-Apr-2025 10:52
Something to note also, our current mobile plan incudes a "$20 Exclusive Discount" something I guess we wont get on the new plan.

 

Our fibre also has a monthly discount of $30 per month, due to expire next month.

 

I wonder what my chances are of maintaining both of these discounts or even just one?




_David_

  #3368490 29-Apr-2025 11:01
Call and speak to the retention team if you are not happy move everything to another provider



  #3368541 29-Apr-2025 11:14
I recently received the same email. My $90 40Gb per month share plan was being discontinued.

 

I talked to the Retention team and they were only able to modestly discount the standard plans. OP I would check because the Endless Starter plan only lists 6GB of max speed data.

 

I decided to keep both numbers on One but switched to Prepay. I will use dual SIM on both Iphones to get much cheaper data from Kogan when they have their next 2 for 1 sale. I end up saving quite a bit per month with this setup and get much more data. It appears that One is aggressively trying to shift customers onto it's MVNOs. 

