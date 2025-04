Hi,

Replacing my neighbours One NZ router as the Wifi has died on it.

We have bought two X10's but having issues connecting the Main one to the ONT and then getting Internet access.

Should these just work from factory, do I need to change the Internet connection setting in the Deco App?

I know I had to change mine to PPPOE for another ISP.

What settings does One NZ use?

Thanks :)