Can't get fiber in apartment

#319644 17-May-2025 14:57
An elderly friend who is recovering from a stroke, has recently moved into an apartment, and wanted to get his One fiber connected to it. 

 

The ONT is there, the previous owners had fiber no issues.

 

But One staff claim the property does not exist and are just going around circles with him. One even asked for proof of the property, and was sent the legal documentation of the property, which they promptly "lost". Its been sent through yet again and still no movement.

 

The property has existed for over 20 years and is in a very well known part of Auckland.

 

He and his wife are about ready to bail from One, and go elsewhere (I did warn they may still hit issues regarding the property not existing. ) They've been with Vodafone/One customers for a LONG time.

 

So can someone from One on here please contact me via DM to try and help ? I have all the necessary account and property info from him. 




 1 | 2
  #3374054 17-May-2025 15:07
There are other providers. Why spending more time? 




  #3374056 17-May-2025 15:24
"He and his wife are about ready to bail from One, and go elsewhere (I did warn they may still hit issues regarding the property not existing. ) They've been with Vodafone/One customers for a LONG time."

 

Just try another provider and see if they recognise the property - if so move.

 

What do they owe One?

 

PS. Check the address using the way it is described on the rates bill - sometimes unit numbers are before/after the street number etc.




  #3374057 17-May-2025 15:28
Or go with a smaller one. There are plenty of Quic affiliate codes on Geekzone. Even ours. 




  #3374105 17-May-2025 15:40
They've never had issues with One until now.....  they'll give them another week and after that said they'll be in touch for my help with moving to another provider.

 

 




  #3374111 17-May-2025 15:54
The number on the ONT should cross reference to an address?

  #3374169 17-May-2025 16:18
Just change, Don't reward incompetence with your continued custom.

 

 

 

Just tell them, here is the ont serial, give me internet by close of business or I am leaving. Plenty of other providers can do this, if they cant then screw em,




  #3374175 17-May-2025 16:53
It shouldn't be that hard to activate a port, as many others have said just go to a smaller provider who will actually help you rather than the bigger ones that just loose things in one of the many departments in their organization.

 

I know that one of my wholesalers now offer the ability to look up an ONT via the SN on both Chorus and TFF networks, so its not that hard really.

 

There are a lot of small ISP's here that would happily help you out and get you sorted!

 

 

 

Im Currently going through the same situation with a very big client of mine that have only ever known Spark for all UFB connections, they are slowly migrating over to my Wholesale provider and also rebuilding their underlay network at the same time. 


 
 
 
 

  #3374184 17-May-2025 18:11
Bung:

 

The number on the ONT should cross reference to an address?

 

 

Unfortunately only one series of ONT had the serial numbers printed on the front.  Not having these serial numbers easily accessible on all the other ONT series makes life hard for everybody!




  #3374186 17-May-2025 18:19
Can you locate the address using the Chorus address checker? Many years ago I couldn’t locate my parents address in the address checker (they live in a retirement village) but found the name of the complex was at the start of the address 

  #3374194 17-May-2025 18:38
Dynamic:

 

Unfortunately only one series of ONT had the serial numbers printed on the front.  Not having these serial numbers easily accessible on all the other ONT series makes life hard for everybody!

 

 

 

 

The SN will be on the ONT, do you know what variant it is?

 

If its a 100/200 its usually on the front, and Def on the back but all the others such as the 300 and 400 are usually printed with a QR code on the side, and the Hyperfibre 110 on the boottom

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/ont

  #3374196 17-May-2025 19:01
  #3374197 17-May-2025 19:02
Cant see everything on it as I couldnt get the damn bracket off it.....

 

 




xpd:

 

 

 

 

 

It should Start with ALCLF

  #3374210 17-May-2025 21:07
Which one of these is it? https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/ont

 

You mention a bracket which makes me think it might be a 300 or 400 model.

  #3374212 17-May-2025 21:41
All sorted now.... thanks to a certain person at another ISP ;) They found it in 30s flat via the Chorus system, so why One couldnt find it, who knows.......

 

Anyway, passing info onto my friend and will see what happens :)

 

Cheers!

 

 




