An elderly friend who is recovering from a stroke, has recently moved into an apartment, and wanted to get his One fiber connected to it.

The ONT is there, the previous owners had fiber no issues.

But One staff claim the property does not exist and are just going around circles with him. One even asked for proof of the property, and was sent the legal documentation of the property, which they promptly "lost". Its been sent through yet again and still no movement.

The property has existed for over 20 years and is in a very well known part of Auckland.

He and his wife are about ready to bail from One, and go elsewhere (I did warn they may still hit issues regarding the property not existing. ) They've been with Vodafone/One customers for a LONG time.

So can someone from One on here please contact me via DM to try and help ? I have all the necessary account and property info from him.