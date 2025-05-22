Got an 027 number that was ported from Telecom many years ago and has been on-account with Vodafone/OneNZ since. Today I called customer services and had it converted to prepay. Now I can't top it up, I tried online first and it said the number was invalid, probably because its an 027 number. So I called customer services again, tried to do it over the phone, their system is giving an error and the customer services guy wasn't able to help, he suggested to visit a petrol station or dairy and get a top up card.

There is obviously some issue somewhere, and the system doesn't like that fact it's an 027 number im guessing. Is someone from One NZ able to investigate this?

I can still receive calls on the mobile, just can't do anything else until I top up. Thanks in advance.