Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Can't top-up after converting to prepay from on-account
gareth41

742 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319692 22-May-2025 17:03
Send private message

Got an 027 number that was ported from Telecom many years ago and has been on-account with Vodafone/OneNZ since.  Today I called customer services and had it converted to prepay.  Now I can't top it up, I tried online first and it said the number was invalid, probably because its an 027 number.  So I called customer services again, tried to do it over the phone, their system is giving an error and the customer services guy wasn't able to help, he suggested to visit a petrol station or dairy and get a top up card.

 

There is obviously some issue somewhere, and the system doesn't like that fact it's an 027 number im guessing.  Is someone from One NZ able to investigate this?

 

I can still receive calls on the mobile, just can't do anything else until I top up.  Thanks in advance.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Linux
11458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3375720 22-May-2025 17:05
Send private message

OneNZ will need to resolve the issue but I take it you have called 777 and activated the number?



gareth41

742 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3375721 22-May-2025 17:07
Send private message

Yup number is activated, I selected a pre paid plan using the automated prompts after calling 777.  The customer service rep confirmed the plan is there, but the account just needs topping up.

Linux
11458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3375722 22-May-2025 17:09
Send private message

Issue will not be related cause your mobile number starts with 027 as it was already active on OneNZ with no issues

 

The issue will be something related to the change from postpaid to prepaid something went wrong



Linux
11458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3375746 22-May-2025 17:10
Send private message

So did the rep you speak to at OneNZ log a fault ticket and provide you with a fault ticket number?

gareth41

742 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3375747 22-May-2025 17:14
Send private message

No fault ticket was logged, he didn't offer to log one, just advised me to try purchasing a top-up card and try with that

Linux
11458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3375754 22-May-2025 17:49
Send private message

gareth41:

 

No fault ticket was logged, he didn't offer to log one, just advised me to try purchasing a top-up card and try with that

 

 

Port your number to another carrier then

Oblivian
7314 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3375771 22-May-2025 18:25
Send private message

Grandfathered red plans to PP just fail it seems.

 

I did mine in store. Couldn't top it up in app. Back to store, manual top up. Credit remained at $0. But my now inactive acct had credit I had to apply for.

 

Next month, not enough credit to top up. (Couldn't top up via app..)

 

Did it online via transfer. Got the txt. Still $0. Calls later they assured me they could see it was in credit. But the app didn't think so.

 

nz support agent I Managed to get onto had to ask permission to take over my online acct and issue a back end reset so I could set it up fresh.

 

Finally showed the correct credit. Auto topup refused to apply (errors) and unless you do it manually you can't select the new price rate of $21 so you need to always go to $25!. I've got $1.07 left now somehow. Given it's always been round figure topups... At leat it works finally.

 

 

 

But you aren't alone. I've seen a few with the same issue.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
gareth41

742 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3375775 22-May-2025 18:49
Send private message

I just tried to top-up online again and it seemed to work this time and I got 2x txt's, one to confirm the topup and another to confirm the prepay plan has been activated, so must have been something that needed a bit of time on their end after the switch to pp.

Rickles
2938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3376605 25-May-2025 17:23
Send private message

I'm about to do this myself, so might just go into store and have them do everything .... don't leave until satisfied all is working is probably the way to go.

 

Back in 2023 I got bumped from the legacy TelstraClear system to Vodafone, which required new SIM and number porting, so went to store and ensured all went OK there and then .... which it did withing a couple of hours. 

richms
28260 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3376619 25-May-2025 19:45
Send private message

Can you even activate it to use the app? Mine is stuck in some form of limbo where I get the SMS but when I tried to use it had some generic error occurred in the app.

 

Gave up trying to deal with their idiots and will be taking it to mighty mobile next time they offer one of their deals. It still works for receiving calls and 2 factor SMS which is all I really need the number to do.




Richard rich.ms

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 