kiwipaul2025:

Was there a outage or delay on SMS texts over night to 1:30pm rolleston CHCH
as last night
I sent a urgent text to mom shes on Vodafone now called One sim too
but it didnt arrive until 1.30pm the next day
I even sent her more between 11am to 1pm
then they all arrived at 1:30pm ish
I ask sister to send one and it didnt arrive either
however if she or mom sent one to me it arrive within 1min or 20secs.. very odd
do they use 2 different servers for sending and receiving?
is there a honest status system on website can check?
or a option on one account app that I missed?
cheers Paul