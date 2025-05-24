kiwipaul2025:

Was there a outage or delay on SMS texts over night to 1:30pm rolleston CHCH

as last night

I sent a urgent text to mom shes on Vodafone now called One sim too

but it didnt arrive until 1.30pm the next day

I even sent her more between 11am to 1pm

then they all arrived at 1:30pm ish

I ask sister to send one and it didnt arrive either

however if she or mom sent one to me it arrive within 1min or 20secs.. very odd

do they use 2 different servers for sending and receiving?

is there a honest status system on website can check?

or a option on one account app that I missed?

cheers Paul