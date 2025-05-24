Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Was there a outage or delay on SMS texts over night to 1:30pm rolleston CHCH
kiwipaul2025

35 posts

Geek


#319711 24-May-2025 15:19
Was there a outage or delay on SMS texts over night to 1:30pm rolleston CHCH

 

as last night

 

I sent a urgent text to mom shes on Vodafone now called One sim too

 

but it didnt arrive until 1.30pm the next day

 

I even sent her more between 11am to 1pm 

 

then they all arrived at 1:30pm ish

 

 

 

I ask sister to send one and it didnt arrive either

 

 

 

however if she or mom  sent one to me it arrive within 1min or 20secs.. very odd

 

 

 

do they use 2 different servers for sending and receiving?

 

 

 

is there a honest status system on website can check?

 

or a option on one account app that I missed?

 

 

 

cheers Paul

 1 | 2
Linux
11238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3376408 24-May-2025 16:17
Urgent you call SMS is not real time and no SLA agreement on delivery

 
 
 
 

kiwipaul2025

35 posts

Geek


  #3376413 24-May-2025 17:10
i check web status nothing there in south island.

 

urgent that I expected it there in reasonable time

 

like midnight to noon which it wasnt

SomeoneSomewhere
1760 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3376428 24-May-2025 18:33
SMSs are non monitored and can be eaten by the system. They aren't useful for critical or urgent messages. The SMS part of the system wasn't designed for reliability in the 80s/90s and it's hard to engineer it back in.




kiwipaul2025

35 posts

Geek


  #3376430 24-May-2025 18:51
its a good way to charge you losing them or delating them cos theres

 

no free way to send a test text message 

 

I waste $2 trying to figure out if it was accidental setting

 

still I dont get how you can receive one instant but yours

 

end up delayed in the same time period.. very odd

 

and theres always a way to improve SMS

 

like they do with bluetooth not at v6

SomeoneSomewhere
1760 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3376431 24-May-2025 18:53
Bluetooth is hardly reliable, and is part of a much less complex and interdependent system.

MaxineN
Max
1744 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3376432 24-May-2025 19:12
Ton of reasons why this could have happened.

 

     

  1. UE may not have been "available" re-attaching may have fixed it faster. (This can apply to both Party A and Party B)
  2. There may have been a delivery issue within the network... but diagnosing that would be hard as you'd need examples of it failing and that is only a question that can be answered by Service Assurance.
  3. There could have been an off net delivery issue (are you on Spark or 2degrees by the way?.
  4. The mailbox of Party B could have also been full (the phone will tell the network, "I'm full, send it again later please")

 

I could go on... There's is not a lot of information, and that needs gap filling. 




kiwipaul2025

35 posts

Geek


  #3376435 24-May-2025 19:28
well maybe it could be solved better resending every hour if its gotten queued?

 

 

 

I can see why over night ones if phone was off (which it was)

 

but again retry period would resolved it. 

 

however I resend new ones when shes in same room

 

on same network (ONE) not getting them

 

til 30min later when hers were instant to me

 

its just weird. they all arrived at same time to her

 

too. unless they get stuck behind the others

 

send night before? not sure how its coded

 

 

 

===

 

 

 

so you send a email and their mail box

 

is full you get server sending back saying that

 

SMS could be the same you paid 20 cents

 

after all to cover the cost of bounce back



SomeoneSomewhere
1760 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3376439 24-May-2025 19:39
That's the problem: SMS wasn't really built to support any of that. It's a troubleshooting tool that started being sold to the public. 

Linux
11238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3376441 24-May-2025 19:42
kiwipaul2025:

 

well maybe it could be solved better resending every hour if its gotten queued?

 

 

@kiwipaul2025

 

This 100% happens I looked after the SMS routers on the VodafoneNZ network for many years

 

As already stated SMS is not real time only Voice & broadcast messages (CD alerts)

 

The SMS still was delivered even if it took many hours

quickymart
13733 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3376452 24-May-2025 20:51
kiwipaul2025:

 

well maybe it could be solved better resending every hour if its gotten queued?

 

 

 

I can see why over night ones if phone was off (which it was)

 

but again retry period would resolved it. 

 

however I resend new ones when shes in same room

 

on same network (ONE) not getting them

 

til 30min later when hers were instant to me

 

its just weird. they all arrived at same time to her

 

too. unless they get stuck behind the others

 

send night before? not sure how its coded

 

 

 

===

 

 

 

so you send a email and their mail box

 

is full you get server sending back saying that

 

SMS could be the same you paid 20 cents

 

after all to cover the cost of bounce back

 

 

Are you typing this on a tablet? The formatting looks weird.

 

Also if it's that urgent/important, I wouldn't rely on a single SMS - send it by all means, but then follow up with a phone call if it's important: "did you get my message?"

kiwipaul2025

35 posts

Geek


  #3376453 24-May-2025 20:59
no zoomed in has bad eyes

alasta
6672 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3376467 25-May-2025 08:34
It makes you wonder if it's time for the telcos to wind down SMS entirely. It might annoy a few nostalgic people who want to cling to old technology, but it's probably in their interests to migrate to something more modern and reliable like email or IP based instant messaging apps. 

Asteros
195 posts

Master Geek


  #3376469 25-May-2025 09:06
It's quite silly to spend $2 at 20c per SMS in 2025. You could send about 34000 whatsapp messages for the same money. How about the OP could move off SMS for urgent messages or to a cheaper prepay plan with included or unlimited SMS on One NZ?

kiwipaul2025

35 posts

Geek


  #3376471 25-May-2025 10:49
mmom fb fan i got rid of mine long time ago with spying on me and  what not

 

 

 

ok im done here on this issue 

 

 

 

just wanted to know if others had same issue

Linux
11238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3376486 25-May-2025 10:56
2 way old school SMS was introduced in the 90's so yes you are not the only one that has experienced delayed SMS

 

 

 

During the major Christchurch earthquake SMS cross network was delayed for about 12+ hours due to congestion at the point of interconnect (this hardware was upgraded a number of years ago)

 

 

 

So lesson learnt if urgent ' Call '

 1 | 2
