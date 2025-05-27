Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Port request rejected - 2d to onenz
steadysteve

105 posts

Master Geek


#319737 27-May-2025 16:12
3 or 4 days ago, I tried to port my (ex vodafone) number from 2degrees to onenz

 

As far as I can tell it has not happened so far.

 

OneNZ customer service tells me the port transfer was rejected and I must go to a store to get it done.

 

2degrees tells me they can't say why it failed, but at least my number is still active on their network.

 

The intricacies of number porting are way out of my league ... 

 

i guess there are many reasons why it can fail ...

 

I live far from any OneNZ store ... is there any risk in trying the porting process again?

 

Thanks

MaxineN
Max
1743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3377299 27-May-2025 16:14
Either party should be able to tell why unless this is a work number and you're not authorized.




steadysteve

105 posts

Master Geek


  #3377301 27-May-2025 16:16
It's a personal number ..

MaxineN
Max
1743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3377302 27-May-2025 16:17
On account or prepay?




steadysteve

105 posts

Master Geek


  #3377304 27-May-2025 16:18
Prepay

MaxineN
Max
1743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3377305 27-May-2025 16:19
Phone number and sim number is all that is required and it must be correct.

 

 

 

If it's an eSIM you might have difficulty and you may have to go to a store. 




Poll
343 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3377307 27-May-2025 16:23
Is there any chance that there is a pending port? I had one where I scheduled a port to happen for a number and then found out after the fact that Spark had already been approached to port from On account to Prepay which rejected the Porting I had requested and I had to try again once the Spark port had occurred.

steadysteve

105 posts

Master Geek


  #3377308 27-May-2025 16:25
Nothing tricky like that



MaxineN
Max
1743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3377310 27-May-2025 16:29
Will refer back to first post and my last one.

 

Either party should be able to say what went wrong (as long as we have authority which we should), and they (Gaining Service Provider or GSP, so One NZ) can submit it again. 




Linux
11237 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3377312 27-May-2025 16:35
GSP (Gaining service provider) should be supporting you not the LSP (Losing service provider)

steadysteve

105 posts

Master Geek


  #3377317 27-May-2025 16:43
Well I guess OneNZ are providing support by telling me to go to one of their stores.

 

I think I will go through the porting request process again - it is possible (tho unlikely) that I entered some incorrect digit ...

 

Does that seem reasonable?

MaxineN
Max
1743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3377318 27-May-2025 16:44
Yep.

 

 

 

Miss one thing and it will fail.




Linux
11237 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3377319 27-May-2025 16:45
Did you get a SMS from the TCF?

steadysteve

105 posts

Master Geek


  #3377328 27-May-2025 17:43
Yes, two in fact - one asking if I want to proceed, the other confirming that they will go ahead

