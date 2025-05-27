3 or 4 days ago, I tried to port my (ex vodafone) number from 2degrees to onenz

As far as I can tell it has not happened so far.

OneNZ customer service tells me the port transfer was rejected and I must go to a store to get it done.

2degrees tells me they can't say why it failed, but at least my number is still active on their network.

The intricacies of number porting are way out of my league ...

i guess there are many reasons why it can fail ...

I live far from any OneNZ store ... is there any risk in trying the porting process again?

Thanks