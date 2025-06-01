How does one actually speak to someone useful at Voda these days?
One uses one.nz - all contact details there.
Not sure how useful however….
common sense is not very common
Is anyone here at Voda... we've had help from people inside 2D etc a few times but our go-to at Voda has left, we're a 30+ Year customer and when we phone can't even prove we are who we are to the CS Agents etc have spent many hours getting no where
This minute looking at my ripoff plan vs KOGAN 40% Off etc
Would stay, if it just even remotely made sense !
lol yeah, not useful at all 🤣
ascroft:
You're not going to find anyone here who works at Vodafone. Try one of the Aussie forums like Whirlpool.
Can you not move services to an NZ based Telco?
harlansmart:
Are you trying to contact the Australian one or Vodafone/One in NZ? If the latter I've used Facebook Messenger and the response times are okay. Can't speak too much for the quality of the assistance though.
Jason Paris used to post on here quite a bit but he hasn't for ages now. @adamgz is on here though.
Do you wish to contact Vodafone AU or UK or another country?
One.NZ is not going to price match Kogan if you think they are you are dreaming!
Just move to the MVNO and be done with it!
Who said that?
I'd never even heard of Kogan till an hour ago.
Linux:
Ahh thats right,Jason cheers very much - willl try that.
quickymart:
harlansmart:
One NZ doesn't really price match or do deals anymore. My lucrative grandfathered One NZ plan was disestablished so I left last month and joined Kogan. If you want to try your luck you need to ring 777 and ask for the retention team.
Sorry RM.... like Kogan I'd never heard of 'Whirlpool' till this morning, if it is an Aussie forum why would we be joining that, we're in NZL, so is my phone, and the people we call etc.
RunningMan:
it says geekzone.co.nz so ideally not another country lol
Linux:
harlansmart:
it says geekzone.co.nz so ideally not another country lol
Linux:
Are you aware that Vodafone Group sold 100% of VodafoneNZ and are now called One.NZ?