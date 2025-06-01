Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
harlansmart

432 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319773 1-Jun-2025 09:34
How does one actually speak to someone useful at Voda these days?

 

 

 1 | 2
ascroft
393 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3379554 1-Jun-2025 09:43
One uses one.nz - all contact details there.

 

Not sure how useful however….




common sense is not very common

 
 
 
 

RunningMan
8890 posts

Uber Geek


  #3379603 1-Jun-2025 09:58
Vodafone AU contact details here. Scroll down, there's a number which will work from NZ.

 

 

harlansmart

432 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3379604 1-Jun-2025 10:04
Is anyone here at Voda... we've had help from people inside 2D etc a few times but our go-to at Voda has left, we're a 30+ Year customer and when we phone can't even prove we are who we are to the CS Agents etc have spent many hours getting no where

 

This minute looking at my ripoff plan vs KOGAN 40% Off etc

 

Would stay, if it just even remotely made sense !



harlansmart

432 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3379605 1-Jun-2025 10:05
lol yeah, not useful at all 🤣

 

 

 

harlansmart

432 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3379606 1-Jun-2025 10:06
Thanks RM...

 

Spent hours there, melting my handset to my head, no use whatsoever.

 

 

 

RunningMan
8890 posts

Uber Geek


  #3379608 1-Jun-2025 10:14
You're not going to find anyone here who works at Vodafone. Try one of the Aussie forums like Whirlpool.

 

Can you not move services to an NZ based Telco?

quickymart
13742 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3379609 1-Jun-2025 10:16
Are you trying to contact the Australian one or Vodafone/One in NZ? If the latter I've used Facebook Messenger and the response times are okay. Can't speak too much for the quality of the assistance though.

 

Jason Paris used to post on here quite a bit but he hasn't for ages now. @adamgz is on here though.



Linux
11251 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3379610 1-Jun-2025 10:18
Do you wish to contact Vodafone AU or UK or another country?

Linux
11251 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3379611 1-Jun-2025 10:21
One.NZ is not going to price match Kogan if you think they are you are dreaming!

 

Just move to the MVNO and be done with it! 

harlansmart

432 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3379613 1-Jun-2025 10:31
Who said that?

 

I'd never even heard of Kogan till an hour ago.

 

 

 

 

 

harlansmart

432 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3379614 1-Jun-2025 10:32
Ahh thats right,Jason cheers very much - willl try that.

 

 

 

Asteros
201 posts

Master Geek


  #3379615 1-Jun-2025 10:33
One NZ doesn't really price match or do deals anymore. My lucrative grandfathered One NZ plan was disestablished so I left last month and joined Kogan. If you want to try your luck you need to ring 777 and ask for the retention team.

harlansmart

432 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3379616 1-Jun-2025 10:35
Sorry RM.... like Kogan I'd never heard of 'Whirlpool' till this morning, if it is an Aussie forum why would we be joining that, we're in NZL, so is my phone, and the people we call etc.

 

harlansmart

432 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3379617 1-Jun-2025 10:36
it says geekzone.co.nz so ideally not another country lol

 

Linux
11251 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3379618 1-Jun-2025 10:38
Are you aware that Vodafone Group sold 100% of VodafoneNZ and are now called One.NZ?

