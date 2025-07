Hi Team - Got a client with a Huawei 8245 but I want to run a webserver on 443 behind it. I can't port forward 443 because it complains it conflicts with a service port. Can't find anywhere to change any of the default service ports either.

I've logged in as Admin rather than user and still nothing there.

Anyone know if its doable - Worst case I'll change the router but its a very simple task and the router performs well currently.