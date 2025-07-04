Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Onenz D2C phones in testing phase
Dreamerz

Geek


#320082 4-Jul-2025 09:59
I am looking to do the Te Araroa Trail for communications I am interested in using onenz direct to cell for communications while I am out of cell tower range.

 

I have to get a new phone as my pixel 6a is not compatible, I was looking at the A26 5g as its got an SD card slot so I can load up on audio books.

 

I note that its under testing for onenz d2c 

 

My question is what is the time line for this to be ready to use with direct to cell as my hike will start in October?

 

I did contact support they asked me to contact Samsung and Samsung told me to contact one nz

 

PS I will have a PLB as well.

Linux
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3389588 4-Jul-2025 10:55
@Dreamerz You are asking a question that can't be answered by OneNZ or Samsung as it is not public information till testing is completed and handset approved

 

OneNZ are the ones that do the testing D2C and approve the handset TAC code - No one on Geekone could answer this question. Testing could take weeks to months you will just need to wait for the handset testng to be completed

 

You do not need a phone with an SD slot to load audio books onto it - The handset alone will have loads of memory spare to load them onto

