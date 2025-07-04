I am looking to do the Te Araroa Trail for communications I am interested in using onenz direct to cell for communications while I am out of cell tower range.

I have to get a new phone as my pixel 6a is not compatible, I was looking at the A26 5g as its got an SD card slot so I can load up on audio books.

I note that its under testing for onenz d2c

My question is what is the time line for this to be ready to use with direct to cell as my hike will start in October?

I did contact support they asked me to contact Samsung and Samsung told me to contact one nz

PS I will have a PLB as well.