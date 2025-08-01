Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)VOLTE + Custom ROM on One Mobile?
Hrafn42

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#320332 1-Aug-2025 20:46
Given that, when you exclude Samsung (who have made VOLTE impossible for custom ROMs), there is no overlap between the manufacturers in One Mobile's list of "approved" phones, and the manufacturers in LineageOS's list of "officially" supported devices, I was wondering if anybody could suggest any phones that are known to:

 

 

 

1) support VOLTE on One Mobile; whilst

 

2) running a custom ROM (preferably, but not necessarily, LineageOS -- as that's what I'm used to)?

 

 

 

Other (non-dealbreaking) phone preferences are:

 

1) wireless charging;

 

2) a smaller phone; and

 

3) a cheap-but-reliable phone (I only use my phone for the occasional call, photo and playing music on a BT speaker -- I don't live on my phone -- so don't need the 'latest and greatest' features).

 

 

 

Thanks.

Asteros
264 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3399134 1-Aug-2025 20:56
I think you'll have to experiment. Pixel 6 or newer supports VOLTE on One NZ using the default Google software. But then you can load your Custom ROM and see whether they have the One NZ VOLTE profile supported. Off the top of my head the Chinese Brands are locking down their bootloaders so no Custom ROMs.



grantius
18 posts

Geek


  #3399138 1-Aug-2025 21:20
Xiaomi phones that don't have the profile work if you do the dialler code

