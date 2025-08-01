Given that, when you exclude Samsung (who have made VOLTE impossible for custom ROMs), there is no overlap between the manufacturers in One Mobile's list of "approved" phones, and the manufacturers in LineageOS's list of "officially" supported devices, I was wondering if anybody could suggest any phones that are known to:

1) support VOLTE on One Mobile; whilst

2) running a custom ROM (preferably, but not necessarily, LineageOS -- as that's what I'm used to)?

Other (non-dealbreaking) phone preferences are:

1) wireless charging;

2) a smaller phone; and

3) a cheap-but-reliable phone (I only use my phone for the occasional call, photo and playing music on a BT speaker -- I don't live on my phone -- so don't need the 'latest and greatest' features).

Thanks.