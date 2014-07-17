Hi
It would be helpful if there was a sticky (unless i missed it) to show what frequencies each of our mobile service providers use. This would be helpful for people who are importing phones made for other markets.
Could people help me gather those information . i can then list them here .
Thanks
2 Degrees
The 2degrees network works on 900/2100 MHz (WCDMA/HSDPA), 700/900/1800/2100 MHz (4G/LTE) & 3500 MHz 5G
One NZ
The One NZ network works on 900 MHz (GSM/GPRS), 900 MHz (WCDMA/UMTS/HSDPA), 700/900/1800/2100/2600 MHz (4G/LTE) & 3500 MHz 5G
Spark NZ
The Spark NZ network works on 850 MHz (WCDMA/UMTS/HSDPA), 700/1800/2100/2300/2600 MHz (4G/LTE) & 3500MHz 5G
Reference: https://cellsites.nz/frequencies.html