Mobile Service Providers - Frequencies
XinfinityoO

211 posts

Master Geek


#150270 17-Jul-2014 08:46
Hi

It would be helpful if there was a sticky (unless i missed it) to show what frequencies each of our mobile service providers use. This would be helpful for people who are importing phones made for other markets.

Could people help me gather those information . i can then list them here .

Thanks

2 Degrees

The 2degrees network works on 900/2100 MHz (WCDMA/HSDPA), 700/900/1800/2100 MHz (4G/LTE) & 3500 MHz 5G

One NZ

The One NZ network works on 900 MHz (GSM/GPRS), 900 MHz (WCDMA/UMTS/HSDPA), 700/900/1800/2100/2600 MHz (4G/LTE) & 3500 MHz 5G

Spark NZ

The Spark NZ network works on 850 MHz (WCDMA/UMTS/HSDPA), 700/1800/2100/2300/2600 MHz (4G/LTE) & 3500MHz 5G

Reference: https://cellsites.nz/frequencies.html

johnr
19282 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1090399 17-Jul-2014 09:11
Don't forget about 2600Mhz 4G / LTE

 
 
 
 

old3eyes
8986 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #1090405 17-Jul-2014 09:13
Doesn't  2Degrees do 900 Meg 3G as well these days??




Regards,

Old3eyes

XinfinityoO

211 posts

Master Geek


  #1090408 17-Jul-2014 09:17
2600 MHZ added for vodafone
900 MHz added for 2 degrees

cheers



wongtop
545 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1090410 17-Jul-2014 09:19
As far as I know

2degrees: 900/1800 GSM, 900/2100 UTMS, 1800LTE

Telecom: 850/2100 UTMS, 1800LTE (700LTE to launch soon)

Vodafone 900 GSM (not sure if 1800 is still used for GSM - used to be), 900/2100 UTMS, 1800/2600 LTE (700LTE to launch soon)

coffeebaron
6050 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1090413 17-Jul-2014 09:21
LTE 700 is band 28.




XinfinityoO

211 posts

Master Geek


  #1090427 17-Jul-2014 09:25
post updated ..mods sticky if you like

RunningMan
7762 posts

Uber Geek


  #1090437 17-Jul-2014 09:37
If it's going to be sticky'd, it should probably be moved to the handsets forum, as these are not Android specific frequencies.



Oblivian
6922 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #1090439 17-Jul-2014 09:42
Or data could be re-accumulated and modified in this (which google finds)

http://www.geekzone.co.nz/content.asp?contentid=8642

andrewcnz
955 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1090532 17-Jul-2014 10:48
Don't Telecom also use LTE 2600 and 2 Degrees have EDGE on there 900/1800 GSM band 

XinfinityoO

211 posts

Master Geek


  #1090536 17-Jul-2014 10:58
andrewcnz: Don't Telecom also use LTE 2600 and 2 Degrees have EDGE on there 900/1800 GSM band 




i could not find any infor for telecom on 2600

andrewcnz
955 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1090545 17-Jul-2014 11:10
9 telecom sites have 2600 according to Radio spectrum management site. Mostly central city Auckland, central Hamilton and mystery creek. 

XinfinityoO

211 posts

Master Geek


  #1090551 17-Jul-2014 11:17
is there any limit to the number of times i can edit the first post  ???
i cant seem to edit that.. ..that suxs..not a good forum app

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75966 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #1090627 17-Jul-2014 12:31
You can edit the posts as many times as you want within a certain time. After this time passes you can't edit anymore.

Not because it's "not a good forum app" but because we want it this way.




eXDee
4029 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1092500 20-Jul-2014 14:43
coffeebaron: LTE 700 is band 28.

You have to put this in there. Do not just put 700mhz. Put 700mhz APT (band 28 only).
This will help with people searching and getting confused, because USA and other non APT 700mhz devices won't work here.

andrewcnz: Don't Telecom also use LTE 2600 and 2 Degrees have EDGE on there 900/1800 GSM band 

Yes.

Both telecom and vodafone have 2600mhz. 2degrees has licence to use this band but hasn't deployed it.
Telecom has LTE Carrier Aggregation enabled between 1800 and 2600mhz for higher speed in some areas, on devices that support it. You should mention this.
Vodafone hasn't yet enabled this.

johnr
19282 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


#1092508 20-Jul-2014 15:01
eXDee: Telecom has LTE Carrier Aggregation enabled between 1800 and 2600mhz for higher speed in some areas, on devices that support it. You should mention this.
Vodafone hasn't yet enabled this.


Please list devices that support it that are for sale and can be purchased from any provider / shop in NZ?

