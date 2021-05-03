Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessSeeking advice on 4G antenna options for long distance RBI
jenz888

16 posts

Geek


#284593 3-May-2021 13:27
Send private message

Hello,

 

This is my first post, although I've been frequenting these boards for some years, usually getting all the tech answers I require, without needing to post questions. 

 

Background Info

 

I'm on a property that is ~15 to ~20 km from the nearest 4G (700 Mhz) towers (Vodafone). Property location is 36°51'59.28"S, 175°32'52.18"E.

 

There is an existing ANT-205 Yagi antenna, that was previously set up with Vodafone. The modem is a Huawei B315s-607. It was pointing pretty much due north, to an 1800 Mhz tower, ~16km away. I connected the modem to a plan yesterday, and with the existing set up it was giving pretty low speeds (around 2-5 Mbps up, and similar down).

 

Aiming it almost due east, toward Whitianga area, where there's a number of 700 Mhz towers (Cooks Beach, Hahei, Whitianga x2), I am getting download speeds of around ~8 to ~11 Mbps, and upload around ~10 to ~20 Mbps. So it seems those towers are a better bet. There's quite a lot of trees about 40m from the antenna, that it's having to go through. There's nothing I can do about that.

 

As an aside, when I put my Skinny sim in the modem, and use just the internal antennas, it surprisingly gets download speeds of around 15 to 22 Mbps, and upload of around 30 Mbps. That's coming from a Spark tower at Preece Point (there's a large hill between me and that tower). Unfortunately Spark don't do RBI Wireless from that tower, or any others that service this location.

 

When I aim the external antenna over to the Whitiangi "cluster" I am getting (more or less) the following signal readings on the modem:

 

        Rsrq:   -7dB 
        Rsrp:   -96dBm
        Rssi:   -71dBm
        PCI:   336
        Upload Frequency: 730.5MHz
        Band:   28

 

 

 

Questions

 

I'd like to maximise the throughput I am getting, especially download speeds.

 

I read with interest the discussion here. Particularly this comment from @coffeebarron >> "You do get better signal with the ANT-205 tilted 45° but at the expense of not allowing it to cross both antenna paths. 2x antenna is is best, and for low signal the ANT-213 is recommended."

 

... And this comment from SATTV >> "4G uses mimo so 2 antenna is required for max speed. As they are on different planes one may work while the other is degraded, antenna should be at 45 degree and 315 degree"

 

I also read the dual antenna / MIMO comments posted here. 

 

Based on those comments I am considering buying an additional Yagi ANT-205 antenna, and aiming the two of them to the towers toward the east.

 

First question ... Do all LTE / 700 Mhz towers in NZ support Mimo?

 

I see an ANT-213 was also suggested. Is that something that can also be set up in a MIMO arrangement for better throughput?

 

I also found these antennas that have a grid "dish" on them, https://powertec.co.nz/buy/blackhawk-parabolic-grid-antenna-698-798/. I'd be interested to know if that might have an advantage over either a dual / MIMO set-up (2x ANT-205).

 

I'd be grateful to read your thoughts on what is likely to be the best arrangement. I realise it can only be hypothetical, without actually testing things out.

 

Thanks very much.

 

Jonathan

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
quickymart
8994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2701215 3-May-2021 14:24
Send private message

@coffeebaron :)

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
coffeebaron
5934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2701236 3-May-2021 15:07
Send private message

A few options here. Based on the stats and speeds you are getting, it looks like you may be able to receive some higher frequency bands. Firstly I'd look at replacing the old B315 with the the B818, as this will do carrier aggregation. Then I'd look at an antenna setup with reasonable gain that can do a range of frequencies.

 

I'd get 2x Blackhawk LPDA Antenna 698-4000MHz 12/14dBi - Buy Online - Powertec NZ plus there is a bracket that allows you to set these up in MIMO (45/45) configuration.

 

If you have a big budget, then 2x Blackhawk 4G-5G Ultraband Grid Antenna, 600 to 6500MHz - Buy Online - Powertec NZ I think there is also a way to set these up in MIMO (45/45) configuration too.

 

If you need help getting any of this in, I'm a Powertec Dealer, so can get stuff in for you. Flick me a message and I can advise pricing / options etc.

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

jenz888

16 posts

Geek


  #2701328 3-May-2021 18:08
Send private message

coffeebaron:

 

A few options here. Based on the stats and speeds you are getting, it looks like you may be able to receive some higher frequency bands. Firstly I'd look at replacing the old B315 with the the B818, as this will do carrier aggregation. Then I'd look at an antenna setup with reasonable gain that can do a range of frequencies.

 

 

Thanks coffeebaron. I appreciate your input.

 

I've spent some time this afternoon up on the roof top, signal hunting. Lovely day for it.

 

I've figured out the 4G tower (PCI 336) I was connecting to yesterday in Hahei. Astoundingly, that's around 22km from here! I understand from the service provider that the Hahei site is heavily loaded with users (makes sense, as I suspect wireless is going to be the primary, if not only, means for everyone in that area to get online).

 

I've also found that aiming in a few degrees further north the connection often jumps over to PCI 339 (Whitianga Central), which is operating at 1932.8MHz, Band 1. I get a much poorer signal when connected to that site, as follows:

 

Rsrq:   -13dB
Rsrp:   -111dBm
Rssi:   -109dBm  

 

At 4pm, Monday, speed was 5.5 Mbps / 2.5 Mbps. Early, at around 2:30pm (before school kids getting home, is my guess), it was around 9.5 Mbps down, and ~15 up. At 6pm it was 7 to 9.5 Mbps down, ~2.5 Mbps up.    

 

I'm setting all this up on for a Charitable Trust, which owns the property, and their budget for this isn't large. Getting 2x BLACKHAWK LPDA ANTENNA 698-4000MHZ 12/14DBI would about chew it all up. Which is okay, but that doesn't leave room for much else.  

 

I've looked into the B818 modems, and there doesn't seem to be much availability in NZ. I see one on TradeMe though.  

 

Would a TP-Link OneMesh Archer MR600 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi Router equally do the trick? I see it supports CAT6 carrier aggregation.    

 

 

 

UPDATE (more connections):

 

I twisted the antenna another couple of degrees just now (6:30pm, Monday), and it has connected to PCI 336, on 1770 MHz (Band 3), which is Hahei again, but on a different band / frequency. Connection is poor, with RSRQ of -12dB, and RSRP of -111 dBm, but speed down is around 11.5, and up is 4.2. That's about double what the PCI 339 on Band one was giving a few minutes ago. I'm posting this in case this data is of use.



Linux
9098 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2701332 3-May-2021 18:26
Send private message

RBI you have to use the modem provided by ISP it is not bring your own moden

jenz888

16 posts

Geek


  #2701336 3-May-2021 18:32
Send private message

Linux: RBI you have to use the modem provided by ISP it is not bring your own moden

 

Hi Linux,

 

My ISP had no issue with me using the existing equipment that was here at the property.
So I assume you're referring to discussion above about buying a new modem? And if so ... would you please elaborate? For example, are you saying it would not be possible to buy and use a B818 as suggested by coffeebaron? And or not possible to use a T-Link as mentioned in my last post? If so, what's the reason? Is it a configuration issue?

 

Thanks.

Linux
9098 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2701345 3-May-2021 19:03
Send private message

The SIM cards for RBI are TAC locked the B818 is provided by the carrier!

coffeebaron
5934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2701426 3-May-2021 20:17
Send private message

Who is your provider?




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com



jenz888

16 posts

Geek


  #2701982 4-May-2021 22:26
Send private message

The ISP is Netspeed. The equipment I have was issued by Vodafone.

jenz888

16 posts

Geek


  #2710577 21-May-2021 10:11
Send private message

For anyone that may benefit from this discussion ...

 

We ended up getting 1x BLACKHAWK LPDA ANTENNA 698-4000MHZ 12/14DBI, and a Huawei B818-263 modem. The modem change along made a big difference. Adding in the Blackhawk antenna (I've paired it with the ANT-205 for now, which resulted in some additional gains) made a big difference to. The catch now, is I've discovered Vodafone generally limit RBI to 30 Mbps down and 9 Mbps up. So I'm sitting at those exact speeds. Occasionally upload jumps up to around 20 Mbps, but mostly it's fixed at 9 Mbps.

 

I did a test using my Spark SIM in the B818 modem, and it gets speeds of around 70 to 80 Mbps download, and 20 to 35 Mbps upload. That's via my phone data plan though. On the tower I was connecting to, I was only able to get carrier aggregation to kick on with Spark on one of their reported CA pairs ... B28 + B3. The other pairings would do CA (B3 + B7, B7 + B28, etc.).

 

With Vodafone I can get the B818 to do CA on all available 2x and 3x combinations. I can see when doing speed tests on the Vodafone connection, it often hits a peak speed of around 60 to 70 Mbps download, but it's rapidly capped down to 30.

 

My conclusion ... Carrier aggregation makes a big difference, but so does having a more modern modem. The long range antenna was also worth the investment.

 

Jonathan

 

 

jpwise
583 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2879108 4-Mar-2022 14:47
Send private message

Hey @Jonathan - just wondering how your install is going after a year, and if you've noticed much difference with pairing the different antennas? (or if anyone else has comment on expected signal for matched vs different antennas?)

 

 

 

I'm looking at options for a possibly similar install - ~40km south of Whangarei where family live - a bit south of Waikieikie township - https://www.google.com/maps/place/Waikiekie,+Waiotira+0193/ 

 

As far as I can tell it looks like Vodafone still does the B818 as their main 4G router now, and comments above about pairing it with the Blackhawk antenna are really useful, although there may still be a few hoops to go through regarding trying to identify cell sites in the area are practical to try and link to (from memory opensignal reported only 2 or 3 last time i was there), and the building is also near the bottom of a valley - so essentially not far off the worst place to try and get a signal. Vodafone is also the only one in the area that does have any signal at all - albeit marginal.

 

 

 

I've got an old B315 that I can possibly use for testing, but will probably need to get the antennas to prove the area can actually get coverage, and then it's down to trying to sort out a plan that isn't going to cost too much per month.  RBI vs 4G wireless plan, etc.

 

 

 

Thx.

 

Jp.




Working for Service Plus - www.serviceplus.co.nz

Authorised Service Agent for Apple, BenQ, Sony, and Toshiba - warranty & non-warranty repairs.

jenz888

16 posts

Geek


  #2879267 5-Mar-2022 06:44
Send private message

Hi JP,

 

What I detailed in my last message still stands, and continues to be the experience now as it was then.

 

The B818-263 made a huge difference. As noted above, I had to manually fine tune which specific frequency signals it aggregated to get best results.

 

The Blackhawk antenna also made a big difference. I didn't end up getting a second Blackhawk, nor did I end up pairing the Blackhawk with my old antenna. I was already getting the max speed Vodafone allows, as mentioned above. If Vodafone didn't limit the speed, I would like have got a 2nd antenna for a MIMO (45/45) configuration. But there was not point in my situation.

 

Good luck.

 

Jonathan

 

 

KiwiSurfer
1022 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2879276 5-Mar-2022 07:50
Send private message

jpwise:

 

As far as I can tell it looks like Vodafone still does the B818 as their main 4G router now, and comments above about pairing it with the Blackhawk antenna are really useful, although there may still be a few hoops to go through regarding trying to identify cell sites in the area are practical to try and link to (from memory opensignal reported only 2 or 3 last time i was there), and the building is also near the bottom of a valley - so essentially not far off the worst place to try and get a signal.

 

 

I'd try CellMapper instead -- there's a lot of really good data there about cell sites across all 3 networks in many parts of NZ.

jpwise
583 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2879301 5-Mar-2022 08:55
Send private message

Hey guys, cheers for the replies.
Good to hear the 1x blackhawk did the job, so I'll see if I can get one on order as I'll be up there again in April.

I haven't done proper research on it yet, but if coverage is still patchy, is it feasible to use 2 antennas pointed at different sites or best to just stick to one and get a better antenna again if it comes up that?

Re Cellmapper, I stumbled on that last night as well, looks like it's map confirms the 2 or 3 cell sites I thought were in the area. Will definitely have to do some mapping in the area to see which one I can connect to.

Thx
Jp




Working for Service Plus - www.serviceplus.co.nz

Authorised Service Agent for Apple, BenQ, Sony, and Toshiba - warranty & non-warranty repairs.

quickymart
8994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2879303 5-Mar-2022 09:07
Send private message

Not sure how up to date that site is though - I know of a few sites that aren't on there when I looked for them.

coffeebaron
5934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2879674 6-Mar-2022 10:59
Send private message

@jpwise Probably the Horokaka site is best. If you can post PSI codes I can probably look that up for you too.

 

Here is the bracket to do MIMO configuration on 2x Blackhawk antennas

 

https://powertec.co.nz/buy/blackhawk-mimo-stainless-mounting-bracket-for-dual-lpdas/ 

 

Also both antenna's need to be pointed at same tower.

 

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 