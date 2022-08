Just curious about the history of which vendor built each of the NZ Telco's networks

My understanding Ericsson built the first AMPS network for Telecom & Alcatel - Lucent (Nokia) built the XT Network - isn't Ericsson used for their new voice platform?

Nokia built the 2G/3G Network for Vodafone

Huawei Built the 2Degress 2G/3G & 4G network - soon to be Ericsson for 5G