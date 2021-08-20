Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessWiFi calling for warehouse mobile sim on Oppo AX5
hamistheman

81 posts

Master Geek


#289225 20-Aug-2021 20:10
Hi, 

 

 

 

This is similar to this question: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=257132 , but I was just wondering if anyone was aware if you have a Warehouse Mobile Sim with an Oppo AX5, will wifi calling work? 

 

If so, then if you take the phone into a 2degrees store, will they help with that? 

 

 

 

It is listed on here ( https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/calling-features/phones-compatible-with-volte-and-wifi-calling) as supported, and the phone was bought from the warehouse with a warehouse mobile sim, which it still has in it.

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

Goosey
2197 posts

Uber Geek


  #2763995 20-Aug-2021 20:15
I think you will need to go back to the warehouse (maybe you can do this online), and pay a fee to get the mobile unlocked then goto the 2degrees store and get their SIM. 

 

But, pays to talk to them about it first...

 

 

Linux
9154 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2763997 20-Aug-2021 20:15
@hamistheman Have you tried a 2degrees SIM in the handset and are you sure Warehouse mobile customers can use WiFi calling?

 

Nothing about WiFi calling on the Warehouse mobile website

 

You are not a 2degrees customer so customer service comes from Warehouse mobile

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74247 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2764042 20-Aug-2021 22:24
hamistheman:

 

This is similar to this question: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=257132 , but I was just wondering if anyone was aware if you have a Warehouse Mobile Sim with an Oppo AX5, will wifi calling work? 

 

If so, then if you take the phone into a 2degrees store, will they help with that? 

 

It is listed on here ( https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/calling-features/phones-compatible-with-volte-and-wifi-calling) as supported, and the phone was bought from the warehouse with a warehouse mobile sim, which it still has in it.

 

 

I would say 2degrees will not provide support to Warehouse customers. The network may be the same but they are separate operations. There isn't much to help with - it's just a toggle in the mobile settings. If it is not there with a Warehouse SIM card, then it doesn't work.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



hamistheman

81 posts

Master Geek


  #2764076 20-Aug-2021 23:57
Ok cool - thanks guys.

 

FYI, There's no option for it in settings, so I'm assuming its not supported. Thanks for the help!

 

Cheers,

 

H

hamistheman

81 posts

Master Geek


  #2773128 6-Sep-2021 17:51
Got the run around when contacting support desk, but eventually confirmed that warehouse mobile Sim's do NOT support Wi-Fi calling. Just posting in case anyone else is wondering. 

