hamistheman:

Hi,

This is similar to this question: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=257132 , but I was just wondering if anyone was aware if you have a Warehouse Mobile Sim with an Oppo AX5, will wifi calling work?

If so, then if you take the phone into a 2degrees store, will they help with that?

It is listed on here ( https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/calling-features/phones-compatible-with-volte-and-wifi-calling) as supported, and the phone was bought from the warehouse with a warehouse mobile sim, which it still has in it.

Cheers,

H