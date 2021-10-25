Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessWarehouse Mobile on iPhone 4 & iOS 7
Marmalade

81 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#290176 25-Oct-2021 18:52
Send private message

I just bought a Warehouse Mobile SIM for my old iPhone 4 (which is running iOS 7, the latest it can). I added the $4 data pack but it simply won't go online. I'm wondering if anyone here has any experience with Warehouse Mobile and such an old iPhone :)

 

WHMobile used to work fine in this exact phone about 18 months ago.

 

There doesn't seem to be anywhere to enter APN details; Not under Settings > Mobile (everything there is turned on) nor Settings > Carrier (set to Automatic).

 

At the top of the screen it shows a good (4/5) connection to Warehouse 3G, but in Safari all I can get is "Could not activate mobile data network; You are not subscribed to a mobile data service". I doubt the latter, as in Messages I got from 801: "Great, you've successfully purchased the $4 data pack etc etc".

 

Unfortunately WHM support had nothing to suggest that I hadn't already tried. Their "send settings to your phone" thing never arrived on my phone.

 

Any ideas? Other than buy a new phone 🤣 

Create new topic
Linux
9082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2800953 25-Oct-2021 19:20
Send private message

Does the same SIM work into another handset?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Jvipers2
38 posts

Geek


  #2801073 25-Oct-2021 21:37
Send private message

I found this which hopefully helps:

https://www.helpforsmartphone.com/public/en/apple/iphone-4/ios-7/guides/22/Set-up-Internet-Apple-iPhone-4

I’m sure there is a need for APN settings for warehouse mobile based on my experience with them…

Marmalade

81 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2801941 27-Oct-2021 12:50
Send private message

Thanks for the ideas. I tried it in another phone (Android) and it worked just fine — got online no problems whatsoever, and had access to all the APN configuration. Unfortunately the helpforsmartphone.com site's instructions fail at step 4; there simply isn't a "Cellular Data Network" option or anything like it. I've seen other instructions referring to this, but the option isn't there on mine. In the end I found "iPhone 4 (manual) at https://www.warehousemobile.co.nz/help/your-phone-or-device/mobile-settings/ and that gave me a link to a profile which I installed but still no luck.



Linux
9082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2801946 27-Oct-2021 13:03
Send private message

Time for a new phone

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 