I just bought a Warehouse Mobile SIM for my old iPhone 4 (which is running iOS 7, the latest it can). I added the $4 data pack but it simply won't go online. I'm wondering if anyone here has any experience with Warehouse Mobile and such an old iPhone :)

WHMobile used to work fine in this exact phone about 18 months ago.

There doesn't seem to be anywhere to enter APN details; Not under Settings > Mobile (everything there is turned on) nor Settings > Carrier (set to Automatic).

At the top of the screen it shows a good (4/5) connection to Warehouse 3G, but in Safari all I can get is "Could not activate mobile data network; You are not subscribed to a mobile data service". I doubt the latter, as in Messages I got from 801: "Great, you've successfully purchased the $4 data pack etc etc".

Unfortunately WHM support had nothing to suggest that I hadn't already tried. Their "send settings to your phone" thing never arrived on my phone.

Any ideas? Other than buy a new phone 🤣