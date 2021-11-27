timofkingsland

There seems to be something wrong with our local cell tower. I'm not sure how to explain it easily, so bear with me.

Before the tower was installed, it was nearly impossible to get a signal out here. When they turned it on a bit over a year ago, everything worked perfectly. The tower is less than 1 km away, so the signal strength is always good. I'm using that tower to connect to the internet, and I'm consistently getting speeds of around 30 Mbps down. I've almost never had any issue connecting via the modem.

But phones are a whole different story. About month or so after the tower was turned on, all calls stopped working. This is how a call out goes: Nearly full signal > I start the call > Nothing happens for about 7 seconds > Signal completely drops out > Phone says "Mobile network not available" and drops call > Signal bounces back completely within a second. It always does that, despite the signal being otherwise consistently strong. All calls coming into my mobile go straight to voicemail when I'm here. Meanwhile, mobile internet and text messages work fine. It is exactly the same with my partner's phone.

Recently, things have gotten a lot worse. Now the phone often won't connect to the network at all, with an "emergency calls only" message. That's happening about half the time, probably more. The same thing with my partner's phone who also uses 2degrees, but there's no correlation between when my phone will connect and when hers will (‽). If the phones are restarted, they usually connect for about 20 seconds. But if it wasn't connecting before the restart, it almost always drops out again.

The tower was part of the RBI 2 roll-out, which to my understanding is a joint venture between 2degrees, Spark and Vodafone and thus will provide connectivity to all those networks. Nonetheless, I thought trying a different provider might solve it so I took out my SIM card and put in a Skinny one - exactly the same behaviour. My partner and I both have Pixel 5 phones, and I thought they (or the recent Android 12 update) could have been responsible, so I pulled out my old Galaxy S5 and tried that - still no difference. Meanwhile, my home internet connection is working completely fine. And I never have issues with my phone's connectivity anywhere else (same with my partner).

Does anyone have any idea what's going on and/or what I can do about it?