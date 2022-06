Merry Xmas everyone!



Recently switched to Kogan from Spark to take advantage of their prepay deals.

I’ve noticed the handset is camping on 3G alot more than with Spark. The handset is Spark sourced but wouldnt have thought that would have mattered per se being an iPhone. This is not just happening in one location but all over the city. 4G is present but seems to drop back to 3G considerably more than with Spark.



Anyone else have any similar issues?